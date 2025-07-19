The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Mebounds' Unveiled for WNBA All-Star Game
On Friday afternoon, basketball fans and sneakerheads got a sneak peek at a new colorway of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's first signature basketball shoe with Reebok.
This morning, Reebok and Reese officially unveiled the second colorway of the highly anticipated Reebok Angel Reese 1. Reese will take the court tonight in her second WNBA All-Star Game in the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Mebounds' colorway.
Featuring a bright and bold pink color treatment, the Angel Reese 1 'Mebounds' embodies the feminine power Reese brings to the game.
A record-breaking, culture-driving icon with style at her core, Reese is redefining what it means to be a female athlete as she shows up with both grit and glamour.
Reese is the queen of rebounds in all respects, known to power through the negativity and noise and emerge stronger. She empowers women and young girls everywhere to embrace every aspect of who they are and to show up unapologetically.
Reese currently holds key WNBA rebounding records, including the most consecutive double-doubles and fastest to 600 points and 600 rebounds in WNBA history.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is designed to pay homage to her culture-driving energy and style while being grounded in innovative performance basketball design.
Currently, there is no release information for the Reebok Angel Reese 1 other than it will launch in 2026. Earlier this month, Reese debuted her first signature sneaker in the "Diamond Dust" colorway.
Reebok first announced Reese's signature line when she signed a multi-year contract extension in October 2024. Since then, Fans have eagerly awaited the unreleased model.
