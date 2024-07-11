Barack Obama Rocks $129 White Shoes at Team USA Basketball Game
The NBA sent a loaded roster to represent the country for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. The campaign for a gold medal started last night with a scrimmage against Canada.
Not only did Team USA win with ease, but they looked good doing it. All of the players (sans Devin Booker) laced up new patriotic player-exclusive sneakers. However, the players were not the only ones with clean kicks.
Former President Barack Obama pulled off a stylish summer look while sitting courtside in Las Vegas. Obama wore an untucked white button-down shirt, relaxed khaki pants, and low-top white shoes.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the affordable low-top white sneakers worn by the 44th President.
Obama wore the Premier Low Top sneakers from the brand known as Thursday Boots. Online shoppers can purchase the lifestyle shoes for $129 in adult sizes on the brand's website.
Thursday Boots' Premier Low Top sneakers feature a white Italian Nappa leather upper complemented by a buttery soft leather interior lining. Cushion is provided by the shock-absorbent performance footbeds, dual-density rubber outsoles, as well as padded tongues and collars.
Other celebrities to be seen wearing Thursday Boots over the past few months include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Radcliffe, and Justin Long.
Thanks to the Paris Olympics, this is going to be an amazing summer for sneakerheads. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
