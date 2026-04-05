The Most Historic Sneakers Inside the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Springfield, Massachusetts, and its surrounding areas hold a unique and significant place in sports history. However, the city is better known for Dr. James Naismith's invention of basketball, when he nailed two peach baskets to a balcony at Springfield College, launching a global phenomenon.

​For sneaker enthusiasts, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame offers a fascinating look at the evolution of performance footwear, moving from the canvas high-tops of the early 20th century to the high-tech signature lines of today.

​Kicks On SI was on hand for a recent tour of the HOF and witnessed the amazing exhibits that featured the evolution of the sneaker game. Here are some of our favorites.

Wilt Chamberlain Converse All Star

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star "Wilt Chamberlain." | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The name Wilt Chamberlain is synonymous with the NBA record book. The Wilt Chamberlain Converse, officially known as the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star "Wilt Chamberlain", is a clean, vintage-inspired high-top paying homage to the legendary big man's dominant era.

George Gervin's Nike Blazer

The Nike Blazer "Iceman" colorway. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​When George Gervin joined the NBA in the 1970s, he switched from Adidas to Nike. To honor the partnership, Nike gave "The Iceman" what is considered the first true Player Exclusive (PE), the Nike Blazer. While the standard retail version featured "NIKE" on the heel, Gervin's personal pairs were inscribed with "ICEMAN" in block letters. The "Iceman" is seen wearing them in his iconic poster.

Magic Johnson's Converse Weapon

Magic Johnson's Converse Weapon colorway. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​The Converse Weapon is one of the most important silhouettes in basketball history. Debuting in 1986, the shoes famously served as the primary "weapon" for Magic Johnson during the height of the Los Angeles Lakers' "Showtime" era in the mid-1980s. The shoe captures Magic's flashy style with a vibrant purple-and-gold colorway, often featuring his "Magic" moniker embroidered on the side.

Larry Bird's Converse Weapon

Larry Bird's Converse Weapon colorway. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​Not to be outdone, Larry Bird’s Converse Weapon "player edition" featured a high-top, all-leather construction in the iconic Boston Celtics green and white colorway. It was also worn when Bird led one of the league’s greatest teams, the 1985-86 Celtics. Along with the legendary "Choose Your Weapon" campaign featuring his rival, Magic Johnson, the Converse Weapon is the essence of 1980s basketball.

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement"

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" colorway. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​The 1988 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago was the debut of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" and Michael Jordan's official arrival as the NBA's new superstar. Featuring revolutionary design by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe was also the debut of the iconic elephant print overlays and the visible Air unit in the heel. After scoring 40 points and winning the All-Star Game MVP, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" would go on to be one of the most popular models in the Air Jordan line.

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 7

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 7 "Olympic" colorway. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​As NBA basketball came onto the global stage in 1992, Michael Jordan was at the height of his powers. Wearing the Air Jordan 7, designed by Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker drew heavy inspiration from West African tribal art. Without question, it was the perfect shoe for Jordan and the "Dream Team" to bring home the gold.

Sheryl Swoope's Nike Air Swoopes

Sheryl Swoope's Nike Women's Air Swoopes. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​The Nike Women's Air Swoopes Zoom is a landmark piece of footwear history. Released in 1997, it was the second signature model for WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. Although she missed the first 19 games of the inaugural WNBA season due to the birth of her son, she played the final nine regular-season games and the playoffs, leading the Houston Comets to the first-ever WNBA Championship.

Kobe Bryant's Nike Zoom Kobe 1

Kobe Bryant's Nike Zoom Kobe 1. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's historic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006, is one of the greatest moments in NBA history. Donning the Nike Zoom Kobe 1, Bryant put on a performance for the ages. The shoes are part of the "Kobe: A Basketball Life" exhibit, curated by Vanessa Bryant, which showcases the Lakers legend's journey from prodigy to worldwide basketball icon.

Sue Bird's Nike Kyrie 3

Sue Bird's Nike Kyrie 3. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Sue Bird broke the WNBA assist record in the Nike Kyrie 3. The "Point God" played her entire 19-season career with the Seattle Storm. Bird accumulated 3,234 career assists, making her the first player in league history to cross the 3,000 mark.

Donovan Mitchell's adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

Donovan Mitchell's adidas D.O.N. Issue #4. | Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

​On January 2, 2023, Donovan Mitchell started the year off on a heater. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard scored an amazing 71 points while rocking his signature adidas D.O.N. Issue #4. The scoring output was the highest-scoring game in Cavs history. To commemorate his legendary game, adidas briefly reduced the price of the D.O.N. Issue #4 to $71.