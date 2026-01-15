The Nike Kobe 1 '81 Points' Returns for 20th Anniversary

It is hard to believe that we are quickly approaching the 20th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point game. It seems like just yesterday I was a freshman in high school, waking up to the news of the Los Angeles Lakers' shooting guard going off against the Toronto Raptors.

To celebrate the date, Nike is re-releasing the Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. If this feels familiar, it is because the shoe dropped in 2019. This is the first Protro colorway to get released for a second time (we really are getting old).

This is exciting for Lakers fans and sneakerheads. However, the price increase will likely affect Nike's sales. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 22. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at other select retailers.

Unless this is a very limited release, these shoes are unlikely to sell out. The '81 Points' colorway was one of the first versions of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro to be released back in 2019. However, that was for $175 in adult sizes.

It will be tough to convince consumers to pay an extra $35 for shoes that were released not that long ago. Especially when there are plenty of more affordable Nike Kobe options available.

Details

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

With his grandmother in attendance, Bryant scored an incredible 81 points in a single game, the second-highest scoring performance in the game's history.

This Nike Kobe 1 Protro was originally designed as a limited player-exclusive colorway in 2006 (Nike's copy online mistakenly says 2007). It sports a white upper, Varsity Purple detailing, and black Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos.

Gold accents add a Lakers flair to the iconic colorway, with city names printed on the insoles (a nod to the Lakers' schedule that season). Lastly, "The Power of Imagination" appears on the inside of the tongue.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

Retooled for the modern game, the Nike Kobe 1 Protro features a smaller carbon fiber shank compared to the original, along with a full-length Zoom Air unit, resulting in a smooth ride and continuous responsiveness on court.

We are yet to get our hands on these performance basketball shoes, so it will be interesting to see if Nike made any adjustments since the first round of Nike Kobe 1 Protro colorways. Those models were truly performance upgrades.

However, many hoopers have complained that the Nike Kobe Protro line has since taken shortcuts on performance technology while charging far more than the original models.

History

Details on the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

Bryant first signed with Nike in the summer of 2003. He became the face of the Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 and 2K5. After a few years, Bryant finally got his first signature, the Nike Kobe 1 (Zoom Kobe 1) in 2005.

The rest is history, as Bryant and Nike went on to build the highest-regarded signature basketball shoe line of all time. In recent years, the Nike Kobe line has expanded into the football, baseball, soccer, and lifestyle categories.

