Nike Finally Enters HYROX With Bold Hybrid Training Shoes

Nike just kicked in the door on hybrid training, and they did it exactly how you'd expect from the Swoosh: with two shoes, a system, and a receipt.

For a while now, hybrid racing has moved on without Nike. PUMA locked down the official partnership with HYROX. Adidas has been out here breaking records left and right. Meanwhile, the biggest name in performance footwear sat quietly, watching the space grow without them. That silence just ended.

Nike Hybrid is the brand's answer to a problem athletes have been living with for years. You either buy a running shoe built for speed or a training shoe built for stability, and you accept that whichever one you pick, it's going to fail you somewhere else on the floor.

Nike Hybrid: A New Training Performace Footwear System

The Nike Hybrid Fly. | Nike

Nike watched that trade-off happen across every gym and race course in the hybrid space and decided it wasn't good enough. So they built two shoes from the ground up instead of one compromise.

The Nike Hybrid Fly is the one I care about most. This is the race day shoe, and it's stacked. ZoomX foam, a full length carbon Flyplate, and dual forefoot Air Zoom units handle the running side, giving athletes the pop they need when the clock matters most. But Nike didn't stop there.

The Nike Hybrid RN. | Nike

They widened the base for stability, tightened the traction pattern into four zones with sticky rubber, and wrapped the sidewalls for extra grip when you're transitioning off a sled push or coming out of a ski erg. That transition window is where most hybrid shoes fall apart. Nike built the Fly specifically to close that gap.

What They're Saying

Dylan Scott wore the Nike Hybrid Fly Prototype. | Nike

Nike world champion hybrid athlete Dylan Scott put it plainly: he'd always had to choose two out of three between snap, stability, and grip, and the Fly is the first shoe that gave him all three at once.

"I have always wanted a shoe that ran like the snappy carbon-plated shoes but found a way to put a stable footing and grip out on the race floor as well," says Scott. "I kept finding that I could get two out of three of those aspects, but never all three to come together until the Hybrid Fly. It was the shoe I trusted to get the job done, and it did."

"Hybrid asks a lot more of a shoe than road running does," says Weeks, Nike world champion hybrid athlete. "You're constantly switching between running and strength movements, so it makes sense to wear something solely designed for both. Having a shoe that can handle those demands lets you focus on your race or training instead of thinking about your footwear."

Why It Matters

Lauren Weeks wore the Nike Hybrid Fly. | Nike

Then there's the Nike Hybrid RN, the everyday training partner to the Fly. ReactX foam, a forefoot Air Zoom unit, a wide outsole, and an X-shaped upper overlay system built to lock the foot down through constant movement shifts. This is the shoe for the reps that don't happen on a start line.

Here's why this matters. Nike didn't just show up late to the hybrid conversation; they showed up with real platform technology instead of a rebadged runner. Air, ZoomX, ReactX, and a carbon Flyplate are all built around one goal: solving the hybrid athlete's biggest equipment problem. PUMA and Adidas built a head start. Nike just built a response.

Shopping Information

The Nike Hybrid Fly and Nike Hybrid RN. | Nike

The Nike Hybrid RN drops in China on September 24, then goes global on October 8 at nike.com and select retailers. The Nike Hybrid Fly launches worldwide in April 2027.

The giant is awake. Now we find out what that means for everyone else in this space. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.