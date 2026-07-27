The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is a Must-Have for Athletes

Nike is a company built on innovation and collaboration. One of its most productive partnerships has been with Hyperice. On Monday, Nike and Hyperice unveiled the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide.

Both companies are constantly working with athletes to meet their needs and provide a leg up on the competition. Today's exciting announcement is sure to be a hit with athletes gearing up for a new season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know.

Release Information

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide will launch in select markets on Tuesday, September 29. Athletes will be able to purchase the recovery slides for $250 in adult sizes at nike.com, hyperice.com, and select retail locations globally.

How It Works

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

The innovative recovery slide is low-profile with athlete-approved Nike Air Zoom cushioning and Hyperice recovery technology. It delivers targeted heat and vibration across the top of the foot to help reduce tension, relax feet, and support everyday recovery.

The magnetically connected Hyperslide Pod (visible from the top of the adjustable strap) provides targeted Hyperice heat and vibration massage across the top of the foot. The full-length Nike Air Zoom sole provides soft, responsive comfort for everyday wear.

Who It Helps

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

According to Nike, the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is for anyone looking for recovery solutions, from athletes coming off training or competition to people managing travel, work, and everyday movement. So, essentially everyone.

Dutch soccer star Virgil van Dijk is the only athlete quoted in the press release, but fans should see even more stars rocking the slides with football season quickly approaching. Last year, Nike enlisted track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to debut the Nike Hyperboot by Hyperice.

What They're Saying

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide. | Nike

"It's the combination that stands out," said Virgil van Dijk, Nike and Hyperice athlete. The Hyperice heat and vibration help my feet recover as quickly as possible, while the Nike Air Zoom cushioning makes it feel incredibly comfortable."

"Athletes leave everything on the field, and the approach to recovery needs to meet them at the same level," said Tobie Hatfield, Senior Director of Athlete Innovation, Nike. "With the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, we wanted to create a solution that kickstarts recovery the moment you power it up — helping athletes feel more relaxed, restored and ready to take their performance to the next level."

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