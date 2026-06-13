Get the USMNT’s Stunning Summer Kits

The United States prepares to make history this summer as one of the co-hosts for one of the biggest tournaments of all time.

Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team side have a point to prove and will attempt to do so wearing an all-new set of Nike jerseys seeking to blend sporting performance with national pride and the sort of look that feels at home both inside and outside stadiums.

New threads always get supporters purring and in the mood to get behind their team, and it’s hard to imagine the U.S. not being awash with red, white and blue jerseys given the quality of Nike’s offering this summer.

Check below for full insight into what the USMNT will be wearing and how you can order yours.

Home

The home jersey is all about national pride. | Nike

Nike is looking at history with these jerseys, throwing it back to the last time all eyes were on the United States in 1994.

Vertical stripes have been replaced by easy-on-the-eye horizontal waves of red and white, with blue added on the collar to complete the look. It’s designed to look like the famous flag waving in the wind, and it does not disappoint.

There’s no better time to showcase your national pride, but this is a look even fans outside the United States can enjoy.

Get the USMNT Home Jersey From Nike Here

Away

The away jersey is already proving popular. | Nike

Continuing its nod to the past, the USMNT away jersey is all about stars, rather than stripes.

A reversed color scheme leaves this shirt with a dark base that walks the fine line between blue and black perfectly, with an all-over star pattern standing out in a look that flirts with a black-out jersey before the white of the USMNT badge and Nike Swoosh jump out.

Creating a jersey that looks good on the pitch is an obvious priority, but this is one that works perfectly on the streets too.

Get the USMNT Away Jersey From Nike Here

Energy

The Energy collection is all about off-field style. | Nike

Speaking of the streets, that’s exactly where Nike’s Energy collection focuses.

Inspiration has been taken from the 1990s to produce a stunning range of jerseys for some of the biggest national teams in the world, including the United States, which is blessed with this delightful vintage star pattern and old-school collar.

Somehow, the design is both subtle and loud at the same time—a perfect nod to modern culture and soccer’s influence in today’s fashion game.

Get the USMNT Energy Jersey From Nike Here

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