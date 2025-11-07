Nike N7 Honors Native American Heritage With Earthy Running Gear

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

It has been 25 years since Nike launched the first iteration of its N7 initiative, and the brand continues to deepen its connection with communities through partnerships that uplift and inspire.

Earlier today, Nike introduced its latest N7 collection, which carries forward an enduring connection with the land through nature-inspired footwear and apparel designed to encourage athletes to chase their dreams. With earth-toned running apparel and shoes, the collection is another step in the right direction for the cause.

Coinciding with Native American Heritage Month, the new collection showcases Indigenous values such as reciprocity, renewal, and kinship across seven pieces that reflect a deep, immutable relationship with the land.

Shopping Information

Amber Midthunder for Nike's latest N7 collection. | Nike

This season's Nike N7 collection is now available globally at nike.com and select retail locations. However, some of the pieces are already selling out quickly.

The centerpiece of the collection is the Nike Pegasus 41 and V5 RNR silhouettes restyled exclusively for N7. The contemporary and retro running footwear pair with a versatile 5-inch short, woven cargo pant, Phoenix fleece crew, and short- and long-sleeve T-shirts.

Each piece is awash in earth tones such as sage and anthracite, and the graphics are inspired by mixed media, photography, and textures drawn from the natural beauty of the land, creating a final product that's both humble and energetic.

Amber Midthunder appears in the Nike N7 campaign. | Nike

"I connect with this N7 collection on so many levels," says Amber Midthunder, an actress and member of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe, who features in the campaign.

"I tend to be drawn to earth tones and darker colors, which help me feel grounded, and I love that each silhouette is inspired by the land. The variety means I can wear Native designs both while I'm on a run and just out in the street. Every piece comes from a really special place."

Campaign Details

Native runners Kutoven Stevens and Lenise Omeasoo are two of the faces of this season's Nike N7 campaign. | Nike

Native runners Kutoven Stevens and Lenise Omeasoo join Amber as the faces of this season's N7 campaign, reflecting Nike's drive to inspire Indigenous athletes and ensure the next generation of Native youth see themselves represented.

"I've wanted to work with Nike N7 since I was in seventh grade, so being featured in this campaign is a big dream come true," says Kutoven, a Washington State University runner and member of the Yerington Paiute Tribe.

Kutoven Stevens, a Washington State University runner, for Nike's latest N7 collection. | Nike

"The fact that the collection is based on our relationship with the land, with colorways that represent our connection to nature, gives me even more pride to represent N7 and show young Native athletes what's possible through sport."

"Our new N7 collection recognizes the people who always were, are, and will be — along with their eternal connection to the land," says Lauren Thomas, a member of the Mi'kmaq First Nations Tribe, who designed the collection.

"As an Indigenous designer, I believe that honoring specific places is an act of respect, and I designed each piece to nod directly to a connection between land and people."

Philanthropy

Lenise Omeasoo for the latest Nike N7 collection. | Nike

The release of the collection is timed to Native American Heritage Month and the opening of grant applications for Nike's N7 Fund. Since 2022, Nike has invested $625,000 in grants annually through the N7 Fund, administered by CAF America, to nonprofits that are powering the future of youth sport.

This investment continues Nike's legacy of support for Indigenous communities through the N7 Fund and other grants, totaling $13.4 million since 2009 to more than 300 organizations, including Wings of America, The Destiny Program and the Notah Begay III Foundation, which champion the sport of running among Native American youth.

Kutoven Stevens for the latest Nike N7 collection. | Nike

Nonprofit organizations serving Indigenous youth can apply for N7 Fund grants through January 16, 2026.

