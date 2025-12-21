Adidas' Most Popular Running Shoes Are 20% Off

The holidays are already upon us, and Christmas is this week. Luckily, there is still time to buy the perfect gift for runners (or to kick off the new year in style).

The ultra-popular adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe is marked down from $150 to $120 in adult sizes (20% off) in nine colorways on adidas.com.

Last-Minute Shopping

The adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe. | adidas

Best of all, there is still some time left for last-minute shoppers sprinting past the finish line. Today is the last day for express shipping. Order with express shipping by 11:59 p.m. PST for delivery by Wednesday, December 24.

Few, if any, running shoes have had a better year than the adidas Adizero EVO SL. The everyday running shoes have been a hit with casual and serious runners alike, even dropping in several college-inspired colorways (some of which are marked down by as much as 30% online).

Highlights

The adidas Adizero EVO SL is more than a stylish performance running shoe; it is a fast experience. Inspired by the innovation of record-breaking shoes in the Adizero running family, the Evo SL is designed for you to run in it, or not.

It combines Adizero technology with a bold and unique racing-inspired aesthetic; it's an evolution of speed in all aspects of life. A responsive layer of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam in the midsole provides comfort and cushioning for optimal energy return.

Tech Specs

The adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe. | adidas

Whether working out or competing on race day, the shoes are ready to go. They have an average weight of 224 +/- 9g (size UK 8.5) and a midsole drop of 0.23 in (Heel: 1.49 in / Forefoot: 1.25 in).

Currently, the shoes enjoy a 4.7/5 rating on the adidas website based on 2,567 user reviews. Runners praise the shoe's quality materials, comfort, and sizing.

Final Thoughts

The adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe. | adidas

Whether knocking out last-minute shopping or preparing for your 2026 New Year's resolutions, runners cannot go wrong with the adidas Adizero EVO SL. This shoe shoe is seriously stylish and built to perform day after day.

