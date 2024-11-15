Nike Reimagines the Air Max With 3D Printing Technology
When it comes to Nike, the Air Max is one of the most beloved sneakers of the brand. Debuting in 1987 with the Air Max 1 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe is a hallmark of innovative design and performance functionality.
Continuing the legacy of the shoe, Nike has released the Air Max 1000, a new silhouette that reimagines the classic Air Max 1 in collaboration with the 3D footwear-printing leaders at Zellerfeld. The latest iteration of the shoe signals a new expression of Nike’s trademark Air technology.
Coming in a bold red colorway, the Nike Air Max 1000 features a laceless upper and a small Swoosh logo carved into the midfoot. Also, the mudguard of the shoe comes with wavy lines similar to the original shoe.
John Hoke, Chief Innovation Officer at Nike, released a statement about the creation of the sneaker:
"As an innovator, what's most exciting to me about the Air Max 1000 are the new solutions we can achieve with next-level manufacturing," Hoke said. "It's control, times precision, times expression — all of which are vital to sport and to design. When those variables of control, precision and expression are multiplied at once, the future of our product really does feel unlimited."
Founded in 2015 in Germany, Zellerfeld is one of the industry leaders in 3D printing. Their shoe portfolio includes collaborations with Kanye West, Chris Brown, and many more.
This weekend at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, the Nike Air Max 1000 will debut in the Air Max 1000 Experience. Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to check out the future of Air innovation and the origins of the trademark Nike technology, from encapsulated air inventor Frank Rudy’s desk to original Nike Air sole unit prototypes.
