Game On! LeBron James & Nike Launch Monopoly Collaboration
As the oldest NBA player to record three straight triple-doubles, it is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has discovered the fountain of youth. For more than two decades, James has proven that his brand is iconic.
In honor of his greatness on and off the court, and to celebrate Monopoly Day on November 19, another legendary brand, Nike and Hasbro have partnered to release the Nike Lebron 22 x Monopoly. The highly-anticipated drop comes in two colorways: The “Currency” and The “Token.”
The LeBron 22 "Currency” releases on November 15 and the LeBron 22 "Token" colorway drops on November 19. Both pairs retail for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The “Currency” silhouette features eye-catching Monopoly money-inspired graphics that pay tribute to the nostalgia of Art Deco stylings. With the innovative design that Nike is known for, the shoe’s unique aesthetic will be a notable addition for ballers and collectors alike.
Inspired by the racecar and thimble, Monopoly’s iconic game pieces, the “Token” features a gold and floral print that combines vintage aesthetics and cutting-edge comfortability.
In addition to the shoe release, sixth grade through eighth grade students at James’ I Promise School will experience a life-size version of the game at House Three Thirty in Akron, OH.
The game board highlights some of the most memorable moments from James’ life and career. Students will also earn “Bron Bucks” and learn from professional investors on strategies to spend, invest in the market, or save Bron Bucks for future use within the game.
Also, every attendee will receive a special Monopoly: LeBron James Edition board game and product from the Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly collaboration. This is not the first exciting collaboration involving James' signature sneaker line, but it might be the best yet.
