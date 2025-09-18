Eastside Golf and Nike ‘Take Flight’ With New Shoe Drop
Eastside Golf released its latest footwear drop with Nike on Thursday, marking the brand’s second collab with Nike and its latest evolution in a long-standing relationship with the family of brands.
The “Take Flight” collection symbolizes golf and community rising higher together, breaking new boundaries and setting new standards for what the sport can be. Drawing inspiration from the sky, “Take Flight” drives its wearers to reach new heights and soar beyond their limits in golf and in life.
There are two styles offered. The Air Max Plus G ($205) is a crossover, streetwear design with spikeless integrated traction that performs on and off course. It features a sky-blue colorway and has hidden design elements including the shoe’s iconic cage graphic that spells “Eastside” and “Golf.”
The Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4 shoe ($210) is a performance-driven style designed for the course. The premium fabric finish offers a subtle sky glare effect, while the blue chrome accents on the swoosh and sole reflect the stratosphere.
The shoes will be available for early purchase Sept. 25 on EastsideGolf.com and Oct. 2 at additional outlets. In addition the Take Flight collection will be showcased at the brand’s New York City pop-up in SoHo along with limited-edition Ryder Cup swag, and holiday apparel and accessories. The pop-up will be open from 10a.m.–6 p.m. daily from Sept. 25–28 at 131 Greene St. in New York.