Eastside Golf and Nike ‘Take Flight’ With New Shoe Drop

The cutting-edge brand has a second collab with Nike, symbolizing golf and community rising together.

Janice Ferguson

Courtesy Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf released its latest footwear drop with Nike on Thursday, marking the brand’s second collab with Nike and its latest evolution in a long-standing relationship with the family of brands.

The “Take Flight” collection symbolizes golf and community rising higher together, breaking new boundaries and setting new standards for what the sport can be. Drawing inspiration from the sky, “Take Flight” drives its wearers to reach new heights and soar beyond their limits in golf and in life.

There are two styles offered. The Air Max Plus G ($205) is a crossover, streetwear design with spikeless integrated traction that performs on and off course. It features a sky-blue colorway and has hidden design elements including the shoe’s iconic cage graphic that spells “Eastside” and “Golf.”

The Air Max Plus G from Eastside Golf and Nike
The Air Max Plus G / Courtesy Eastside Golf

The Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4 shoe ($210) is a performance-driven style designed for the course. The premium fabric finish offers a subtle sky glare effect, while the blue chrome accents on the swoosh and sole reflect the stratosphere.

The Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4
The Eastside Golf x Nike Victory Tour 4 / Courtesy Eastside Golf

The shoes will be available for early purchase Sept. 25 on EastsideGolf.com and Oct. 2 at additional outlets. In addition the Take Flight collection will be showcased at the brand’s New York City pop-up in SoHo along with limited-edition Ryder Cup swag, and holiday apparel and accessories. The pop-up will be open from 10a.m.–6 p.m. daily from Sept. 25–28 at 131 Greene St. in New York. 

JANICE FERGUSON

Janice Ferguson helped start/write the Apparel Wire for Golf Press Association—the first weekly e-pub devoted to golf fashion that ran for eight years. She has also written for Golfweek, USGA, AGM, Morning Read, and covers the diversity of golf brands at PGA Shows. While she admits struggling to lower her handicap, she is determined to look good trying. 

