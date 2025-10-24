Nike Unveils the 3D-Printed Air Max 95000 at ComplexCon
Many of the biggest names in the sneaker world are in Las Vegas this weekend for ComplexCon. Every year, footwear brands use the annual convention to unveil their most anticipated drops, and Nike has already delivered one Day One.
The Nike Air Max 9500 made its highly anticipated debut this morning. The 3D-printed silhouette fuses futuristic form and function, paying homage to the iconic Air Max 95 while powering a new era of sneaker innovation.
The Nike Air Max 95000 is the first shoe born from Nike's Project Nectar. The specially formulated printing process delivers durability and traction on the outsole as well as a bold embellishment on the 3D-printed upper, unlocking new possibilities for self-expression.
Release Information
The Nike Air Max 95000 will launch in the 'Black/Volt' colorway on Friday, November 28. Online shoppers will be able to buy the lifestyle sneakers for $250 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and zellerfeld.com.
Given the palpable level of hype for these unreleased shoes, the sneaker community can expect them to sell out quickly online. For those who miss the initial drop, they can try their luck on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Most importantly, the Nike Air Max 95000 will not be a one-hit wonder. The silhouette will hit shelves in more colorways over the next several months.
Tech Specs
According to Nike, the Air Max 95000 reflects the company's leading position at the forefront of sneaker culture. The silhouette pays homage to four decades of Nike Air styles while providing a glimpse into the future possibilities of computational design and printable footwear.
The silhouette builds on the futuristic form of the first-of-its-kind Air Max 1000, developed with Zellerfeld using the company's new multicolor-ready Gen3 printers. It stacks the same 3D-printed chassis with a "Big Bubble" Max Air unit in the heel and a smaller Max Air unit in the forefoot to provide a consistently soft, smooth, and springy ride.
Of course, the model is a tribute to the Nike Air Max 95, which was the foremost Air innovation of its time 30 years ago. The silhouette also nods to the future of Air, a limitless innovation platform whose fluid, expressive technology spans across the entire brand, from performance apparel and footwear to ultramodern streetwear silhouettes.
Why It Matters
"Nike Air has always been about pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation," says Brittany Shelton, VP, North America Brand Management. "The Air Max 95000 brings that inspiration to life through innovation that delivers creativity and opportunities for self-expression."
The latest application of Nike Air is on display for the first time at ComplexCon inside Nike's Mad Stadium. At this pop-up destination, attendees can gain an exclusive glimpse into future intersections of innovation, sport, and sneaker design, along with Nike-only immersive soccer experiences.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the footwear industry and beyond.