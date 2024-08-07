NOBULL Helps Runners Beat the Heat with New Shoes & Apparel
As a weekend warrior who enjoys road running, I am constantly in search of the best gear to take on the heat and possibly dangerous conditions. Luckily, there is NOBULL. The brand constantly pushes the envelope in performance, price, and style.
Just in time for the heart of summer, NOBULL has released its Summer Running Apparel Collection. The assortment of gear includes newly released apparel and accessories, including:
- Men's Hybrid Short with laser perforation and mesh waistband for running, training, and all-day performance. The 5" shorts cost $72.00 in men's sizes and the 3" shorts $62 in women's sizes.
- Men's Deltapeak Micro Textured Tank with superior drying power with natural stretch and an ultralight, breathable experience. The lightweight tank-top costs $42 in adult sizes.
- Reflective Running Belt costs $42 in adult sizes. The belt offers safety without sacrificing personal style.
Even better, runners can pair the new selects above with the recently released NOBULL DRIVE Running Shoe. The performance model is available in a Mesh or Knit upper and retails for $139 for a complete running set, no matter what distance you're aiming for this summer.
The NOBULL DRIVE features a low 4mm heel-to-toe drop for versatility in training activities and an optimized running gait, plus a multi-directional gum outsole for superior traction on various surfaces.
The 100% Pebax foam midsole provides an unparalleled level of responsiveness and lightness for comfort while running any distance. It is built on the brand's iconic trainer last, providing a wider toe box that enables natural toe splay for increased comfort.
The heat out there is no joke, so stay safe and dress appropriately. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Noah Lyles told reporters that he wants his own signature sneaker line.