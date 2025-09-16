PUMA's Fastest Running Shoe Got a Glowing Makeover
Earlier this year, PUMA launched the highly anticipated Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. Backed by science, the brand touted the race-day running shoe as a proven way of improving performance during long-distance runs.
This week, PUMA unveiled a glowing color update of the most popular race day shoe released this year. The Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 dropped in the "Heat Fire-Sun Stream" colorway.
The new colorway sports a glowing orange and gold upper contrasted by powerful black PUMA branding, with the brand's logo popping off the side and the PUMA Cat appearing throughout the silhouette. Lastly, "FOREVER.FASTER." makes a statement on the insoles.
Shopping Information
Online shoppers can try to secure a pair of the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 for $300 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores, and in select retailers across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia.
The shoes dropped at a retail price of $300 in adult sizes at PUMA.com and at select retailers. Of course, the ultra-popular shoes have already sold in most sizes, but fans can monitor the website for future restocks or new colorways.
Marketed as the brand's fastest-ever running shoe, the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 is engineered to aid runners in pursuit of a new personal best.
Tech Specs
After debuting at the 2025 Boston Marathon, Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 combines state-of-the-art technology with cutting-edge design.
It provides runners a rate of efficiency that could potentially shave minutes off their race day records - evidenced in a research study conducted by the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
The tech specs for the model include a decoupled midsole that has undergone a significant upgrade, featuring a new NITROFOAM ELITE compound that provides next-level cushioning and responsiveness.
The restructured PWRPLATE offers unrivalled propulsion and elite efficiency, while a breathable upper is comprised of premium, lightweight ULTRAWEAVE that ensures comfort and support throughout race day.
Additional Specifications
PUMA's industry-leading PUMAGRIP outsole offers multi-surface traction to ensure you make it from start to finish with a new personal best front of mind.
Additional specifications include a weight of 170 grams, a stack height of 40mm/32mm, an 8mm drop, and a product lifespan of 300 kilometers or 200 miles.
PUMA is a brand built on speed, and the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 cannot be slowed down from breaking personal bests or from flying off shelves.
