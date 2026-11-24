PUMA is the official HYROX footwear and apparel partner and the exclusive title partner for the HYROX World Championships through 2030. It's only right that the iconic sportswear brand leads the way in this sport.

PUMA has raised the bar yet again in the performance category. Straight out of Germany comes the PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE. The top dog just got better, and I'm here for it.

PUMA's HYROX Legacy

The PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE "Camo" colorway. | PUMA

HYROX is a fitness race built on eight 1km runs, each followed by a workout station. Romain Girard, VP Innovation at PUMA, said the brand has backed hybrid fitness athletes for almost a decade. PUMA was the first to bring a HYROX shoe to market. In January 2025, it released its first HYROX-branded footwear, including a version of the Deviate NITRO Elite 3.

PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE

The PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE "Camo" colorway. | PUMA

Those earlier HYROX models were built on PUMA's marathon racer. The HYBRID RCN is shaped differently from anything PUMA has raced in before. The design came out of PUMA's NITRO Lab, where its top HYROX athletes put it to work.

PUMA athlete Jake Williamson has worn it in testing and in races, and he called it a game changer. The launch colorway is a black-and-white camo built to stand out. The stack sits at 36mm in the heel and 28mm in the forefoot for an 8mm drop. A UK size 8 weighs 220 grams, and PUMA rates its lifespan at 250 miles.

Performance Technology

The PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE "Camo" colorway. | PUMA

The biggest change is underfoot. PUMA widened the NITROFOAM Elite midsole to keep you steady at the stations. Drop into a wall ball squat, and the base stays firm under you. Back on the run, the foam and the new Hybrid Racing PWRPLATE push you through every stride, so each 1km comes easier.

Up top, the Ultraweave upper lets air through, and the lock fit lacing holds the foot in place. Underneath is PUMAGRIP HBRD, the outsole PUMA uses across its HYROX lineup.

Shopping Information

The PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE "Camo" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA HYBRID RCN HYROX NITRO ELITE "Camo" colorway launches on Saturday, December 5. Athletes can buy the performance model for $275 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA Las Vegas flagship, and select PUMA retailers.

It will be interesting to see how it performs against the new competition and whether PUMA stays the brand to beat. A new geometry and a new plate from the brand that started it all? Count me in.

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