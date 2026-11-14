Tyrese Haliburton's 2nd PUMA Shoe Launches This Holiday Season

Before the start of the NBA season, Tyrese Haliburton debuted his second signature PUMA basketball shoe at the Indiana Pacers Media Day. After more than a month of growing hype, the PUMA Hali 2 has officially been unveiled.

Designed in collaboration with renowned footwear designer Salehe Bembury, the PUMA Hali 2 builds on and reinforces his signature "0 Doubt" mentality. It's a mindset defined by confidence, vision, and elite performance. According to PUMA, the shoe is driven by the mind of a playmaker and the eye of a trendsetter.

Performance Technology

The PUMA Hali 2 "Thermal Vision" colorway. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 2 include a streamlined upper construction with fewer layers, minimizing materials for reduced overall weight. It still maintains secure lockdown for movement.

Underfoot, a nitrogen-infused NITRO foam delivers comfort, support, and lightweight responsiveness. Lastly, a high-abrasion clear rubber outsole provides reliable traction on the hardwood.

Colorway Details

The PUMA Hali 2 "Thermal Vision" colorway. | PUMA

Haliburton's vision, elite playmaking ability, and high basketball IQ inspired the shoe. Known for staying one step ahead, his anticipatory style translates into every element of the sneaker's design. The "Thermal Vision" colorway brings this concept to life through a high-energy design.

Vibrant colors and dynamic contrasts channel intensity and on-court heat. The design embodies momentum and confidence. The silhouette features bold midsole gradients and dynamic PUMA branding, creating a striking balance between performance and style.

Launch Information

The PUMA Hali 2 "Thermal Vision" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA Hali 2 launches in the "Thermal Vision" colorway on Friday, December 4, 2026. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, PUMA.com, and the PUMA mobile app.

This is just the first of many colorways scheduled to hit shelves over the next year. Hoopers and fans can expect Haliburton, Bembury, and PUMA to tell more amazing stories through the Hali 2.

Tyrese Haliburton x PUMA

The PUMA Hali 2 "Thermal Vision" colorway. | PUMA

After starting his career with Nike, Haliburton signed a "massive" signature sneaker deal with PUMA in October 2024. Haliburton immediately began wearing player-exclusive colorways of PUMA's shoes before eventually debuting his first signature sneaker in the 2025 NBA Finals. It took Haliburton no time to make history with a Game 1 winner.

Haliburton missed the 2025-26 NBA season, but his debut hoop shoe didn't. We saw everyone from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to retired Pacers legend Reggie Miller rocking the shoes on the court. It should be another exciting season for the PUMA Hali line.

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