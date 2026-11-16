Nike Tuned Air Unlocks New Era of Footwear Cushioning

Nike just stepped out on innovation again in 2026. At its World of Athletes event, the brand gave a first look at Tuned Air, a new way of making Nike Air that lets Nike shape cushioning around each athlete and sport.

Nobody has these shoes yet. They're still in testing, but this is one I'll be watching closely. Here is what we know so far.

Nike Air Legacy

For nearly 50 years, Nike Air has been at the forefront of cushioning. It started with an idea that sounded strange at the time: putting air inside a shoe.

From there, it grew into a whole family of units, each with its own feel. Zoom Air brings responsiveness. Air Max brings comfort. Nike has never stopped pushing it, and Tuned Air is the next step.

Nike Tuned Air

Nike Tuned Air units. | Nike

Nike's first look is a black running shoe with the Swoosh on the side and a red and orange Tuned Air unit set into the midsole. Nike also showed a spread of Tuned Air units in different shapes and colors. Firmness has always been one of the biggest issues with Air.

Every model comes with one set feel, dialed in around whoever Nike tested. If your body needs something else, you're stuck. Tuned Air lets Nike adjust cushioning, comfort, durability, and responsiveness for each athlete and sport.

New Propietary Technology

Nike Tuned Air. | Nike

Older Air units need pins and stiff sections inside to keep their shape, and those parts get in the way of how the Air compresses and springs back. Nike found its fix in an odd spot: the glossy ink on magazines.

The team prints a special ink inside the unit, then seals the layers with a selective lamination process. Anywhere the ink is printed, the layers stay apart. Anywhere it isn't, they stick together.

Endless Possibilities

Phil McCartney on Nike Tuned Air. | Nike

That's how Nike controls where the Air gives and where it holds, and it can shape the cushioning almost any way it wants. Unit height doesn't box Nike in anymore. It's faster too. A prototype that once took three weeks now takes three days, and development time for new Air units is down 70 percent.

Phil McCartney, Nike's EVP and Chief Innovation, Design & Product Officer, says Tuned Air lets Nike build the right cushioning around the needs of each athlete and sport.

2027 Plans

Phil McCartney on Nike Tuned Air. | Nike

Tuned Air arrives for runners in late 2027, then expands to other sports and Sportswear. Pricing hasn't been announced. If this works the way Nike says, it could be a game changer. I'm all for it, and I can't wait to hear what athletes say once they get these on their feet.

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