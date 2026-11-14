Nike's Mind-Altering Shoes Are Finally Easy to Buy Online

The Nike Mind 001 and Nike Mind 002 were two of the most intriguing new silhouettes this year. The Mind 001 (mule) and the Mind 002 (pregame shoes) were Nike's first neuroscience-based footwear that taps into the mind-body connection.

Naturally, the futuristic kicks repeatedly sold out after each restock. Currently, they are sold out in most options on Nike's website. However, athletes can choose from two colorways of the Nike Mind 002 at select retailers. Below is a breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Mind 002 "Black/Hyper Crimson" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 is available in the "Black/Hyper Crimson" and "Phantom" colorways for $145 in most adult sizes at Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett's.

Throughout much of the year, the shoes were going for well above the retail price on sneaker resale websites. Shoppers should no longer have to resort to that unless they are searching for a very specific colorway.

Tech Specs

The Nike Mind 002 "Black/Hyper Crimson" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 is categorized as a "pregame shoe" for athletes to wear outside of competition. Tech specs include a durable knit upper with engineered perforations for breathability. Meanwhile, a soft foam midsole for robust, comfortable cushioning.

A stretchy footbed fabric gives the nodes room to move while still feeling soft against your foot. The 22 nodes move up and down against your foot, creating a unique sensory experience. Additional design elements like the heel pull tab and molded foam complete the comfortable experience.

How It Works

The Nike Mind 002 "Black/Hyper Crimson" colorway. | Nike

After 10 years in the making, Nike launched the Mind 001 and 002 in January 2026. The nodes give the sensation of the ground directly beneath. According to Nike, this interaction heightens sensory awareness, which can help enhance concentration.

Nike is advancing into the next frontier of performance by studying perception, attention, and sensory feedback. The brain-body connection is real, and Nike is getting a leg up on the competition. But the real winners are the athletes who can benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

Colorway Details

The Nike Mind 002 "Black/Hyper Crimson" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Mind 002 has launched in a handful of high-energy colorways throughout 2026. Luckily for the average shopper, the "Black/Hyper Crimson" and "Phantom" colorways are two of the easiest looks to pull off.

Each of the monochromatic colorways features chrome Swoosh logos and bright orange nodes. Athletes ranging from Victor Wembanyama to A'ja Wilson to Erling Haaland have worn the shoes outside of competition.

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