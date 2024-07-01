Reebok & Anuel AA Launch New Capsule Collection
Reebok has announced a new partnership with Latin rapper/singer Anuel AA on a three-part capsule collection. Each installment of the capsule collection offers a different view of Anuel’s remarkable journey that captures his legendary status.
Titled “Soy Leyenda”, the first official product collaboration will “take consumers on a journey through the artist’s past, present, and future, through a creative lens” and is set for global launch on July 12, 2024, on Reebok.com.
In an official statement, Anuel expressed his excitement about the new product line.
“Being a “legend” means more than just reaching some level of cultural status,” Anuel said in a press release. “It means you’re leaving an impact on future generations. I’ve had so many role models in my life who have shaped my character and my dreams, and I’m so thankful for them. They’re a big part of my story, this partnership, and this amazing product.”
“I’m so excited to bring my first product collection to life with Reebok,” Anuel continued. “It’s more than a product – it’s a story, and one were very thoughtful about. We came up with something truly meaningful, something about my life that I think my fans will really connect with.”
Classic Leather “I Will Be Legend” ($100) is part one of the collection, puts a new spin on the Reebok Classic footwear models in honor of Anuel’s one-of-a-kind perspective and his childhood dreams of being a music superstar. The silhouette takes its inspiration from stage lights and pyrotechnics of Anuel’s shows and comes equipped with a custom window box with Anuel’s signature “Brrrrrr” adlib.
Also, the show features a Puerto Rican flag on the inside tongue label, a custom “Anuel” debossed heel tab, custom graphic sock liners, and a textured color-blocked just to name a few of the shoe’s stunning features. The Classic Leather “I Will Be Legend” will be available in adult (unisex) and kids’ grade school sizing.
BB4000 II “I Will Be Legend” ($120) pays tribute to Anuel’s love of basketball and features premium leather with a nubuck suede overlay on the upper.
Additionally, the silhouette has a customized 3D chrome Vector logo, a Puerto Rican flag placed in the inside tongue label, a custom graphic woven label on the heel, a multi-colored speckled midsole, custom graphic sock liners, and more, arriving in custom Anuel packaging. Available in adult sizing.
The “I Will Be Legend” Apparel Collection includes a hoodie ($95), a graphic t-shirt ($45), and branded fleece shorts ($50) that showcase Anuel’s signature aesthetic.
Currently, Anuel is performing at sold-out shows on the European leg of his world tour. Sneakerheads can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports and entertainment industries.
