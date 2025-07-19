SI

Angel Reese, Reebok Unveil New 'Mebounds' Shoe Colorway Ahead of All-Star Game

Fans are gonna love this one.

Reese will be playing on Team Collier in Saturday night's All-Star Game.
The "mebounds" lore continues.

On Saturday, Sky forward Angel Reese and Reebok unveiled another colorway for her brand new signature sneaker—and WNBA fans are going to love the unique name.

The tone-on-tone pink shoes will be known as the Angel Reese 1 Mebounds, which is a reference to an online insult Reese recently reclaimed and trademarked as her own.

"Literally MINE," Reese posted, in conjunction with Reebok. "Not yours (yet) 😉."

Take a look at that below:

"Mebounds" began as a term used to troll Reese, who has a special knack for grabbing rebounds off her own missed shots. Rather than take it personally, however, the LSU export has embraced the joke ... and is probably about to turn a nice profit as a result.

The timing of her announcement also couldn't be better—her Team Collier will take on Team Clark in Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

We'll see if she racks up any mebounds during the game.

