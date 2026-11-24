When people talk about running, the same company names come up every time: Nike, Adidas, PUMA, and ASICS. Reebok usually isn't on that list, and that's about to change. The Reebok SpeedShifter is the shoe you didn't know about, and I think it's the one you need.

Reebok SpeedShifter

The Reebok SpeedShifter. | Cesar Hernandez Diaz

High stack heights, TPU, new types of foam, and the carbon plate now define the fastest shoes on the market. The SpeedShifter is Reebok's answer, and it's the brand's first performance running shoe with a full-length carbon plate. It weighs 7.4 ounces with an 8mm drop.

I took the Reebok SpeedShifter out to a mountain in Tempe for hill sprints and a few runs. Some people will call the ride bouncy. I call it feedback. Each step propelled me forward without overdoing it, so my gait stayed in line. It feels very similar to PUMA's Deviate NITRO, but with a slight advantage. In the Deviate NITRO, I almost sink into the foam and lose a little of each step.

Testing the Reebok SpeedShifter

The Reebok SpeedShifter. | Cesar Hernandez Diaz

In the Reebok SpeedShifter, I stay on top of the foam and ride the response. This is important. Sprinting and jumping come down to force application. With too much foam and bounce, you can't apply the right force, so you can't propel yourself forward. I've had that issue with other high-stack shoes.

I think this shoe will be a go-to for transitional sports. HYROX is a perfect fit, along with running training and cross training. I even think it could work for a 5K or 2K.

Performance Technology

The Reebok SpeedShifter. | Cesar Hernandez Diaz

Reebok calls the plate the AccelerPlate. Carbon is stiff, so it acts like a lever and pushes you forward at toe-off. The plate sits between two layers of HYPERFLOAT, Reebok's new ATPU foam.

Reebok designed it to give back energy while keeping the ride stable. Meanwhile, a cushioned collar locks the heel in. Underneath, a three-piece rubber outsole called Non-Stop Grip handles the wear. The outsole is promoted for its durability and lightweight feel.

Shopping Information

The Reebok SpeedShifter. | Cesar Hernandez Diaz

The Reebok SpeedShifter launched on October 20, 2026. Currently, it is available in two colorways (red/white/blue and white/black) for a retail price of $220 in adult sizes at Reebok.com and select retailers. The shoes are available in unisex and women's sizing.

This shoe puts Reebok back in the conversation. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.