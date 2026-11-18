The 2026 WNBA season is over, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is just getting started with the promotion of her first signature Nike basketball shoe. The Nike Caitlin 1 marketing campaign has been flawless, and there are still more surprises before the holiday shopping season.

In what was a busy day for Clark, the biggest announcement was a futuristic new colorway previewed on the New Heights podcast.

Clark unveiled a color-changing Nike Caitlin 1 colorway. Below is a clip of the shoe and a detailed look at the unreleased shoe.

How It Works

Travis and Jason Kelce welcomed Clark on the show and thanked her for the free shoes. Clark said, "I mean the shoes have just been fun. I actually had this really cool pair I'll show you guys. This is like new technology they're working on."

The Kelce brothers went wild as the shoe shifted colors from white to black. Clark demonstrated that there is a button under the Nike Swoosh that she can turn on and off. Plus, it has different modes that she can activate by tapping her heel.

Clark explained how she wanted the shoes to light up when she hit a shot. However, she didn't promise to wear them in a game. "I would love to at some point. The technology is insane, though."

Detailed Look

As she always does with her upcoming colorways, Clark gave her fans a more detailed look at the shoe on her Instagram story. The shoe appears to feature more of a Light Grey upper that shifts to black. Meanwhile, Clark's signature 'CC' logo and triple Nike Swooshes appear in Metallic Silver.

The design is incredible, and the technology is exciting. But fans want to know if the kicks will ever hit shelves. Currently, there is no release information.

If Nike did decide to release this Nike Caitlin 1 colorway, it would be well received by fans and hoopers. In the meantime, fans can shop the Nike Caitlin 1 at Foot Locker.

More Caitlin Clark News

Appearing on the New Heights podcast was only part of Clark's press run. She also sat down for an interview at the 2026 Nike Investor Day in Beaverton, Oregon. Clark talked about her affinity for Nike Kobe sneakers and revealed that her second and third signature shoes are already in development.

Additionally, Clark's Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway hits shelves this weekend. It's the offseason for the WNBA, but Clark is working full-time for Nike.

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