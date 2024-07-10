Saucony Unveils New Hurricane 24 After Two-Year Wait
Saucony, one of the leading brands in performance running and lifestyle footwear, has released a new, upgraded version of its popular Hurricane 24 that is sure to set the industry ablaze.
After a two-year hiatus, the Hurricane 24 is back and better than ever with four silhouettes including Black Carbon, Jade Citron, White Cloud, and the Moon colorway. The news installment of the show features an all-new dual-cushioning system for the highest level of comfort and protection.
Also, the brand's new flagship model has max-cushioned trainer pairs plush, energy-returning PWRRUN PB foam with a supportive PWRRUN foam frame “that cradles the foot with each step, ensuring all-day comfort.”
Featuring Saucony's signature CenterPath Technology™, the Hurricane 24 incorporates a broader platform, higher sidewalls, and an asymmetric profile and rocker shape “that guides the runner's stride from impact to toe-off.”
Additionally, the shoe comes equipped with a breathable engineered mesh material, adaptive lacing, a symmetric profile, a rocker shape, luxurious internal fabric treatments, and full coverage for ground traction and durability that all runners need.
In a statement, Brian Moore, Saucony’s chief product officer, shared his excitement about the release of the shoe
“The 24th edition of the Hurricane is back in the lineup after a two-year hiatus as our most cushioned trainer yet. Designed for maximum comfort and protection, the Hurricane 24 is suitable for various activities, whether a long run, a short recovery shake out, or just everyday comfort,” Moore said.
“This shoe's dual-cushioning approach features the innovative energy-returning PWRRUN PB foam developed for our Endorphin series but now tuned to provide everyday cushioning, combined with a supportive cradle of our PWRRUN foam for maximum protection,” he continued.
“Centerpath Technology utilizes higher sidewalls, a broader platform and a rocker shape to align the foot and ease it from heel to toe; you'll feel like your feet are getting a cozy, protective hug with every step."
Retailing at $160, the new Hurricane 24 comes in men's sizes 7-13, 14,15, and 16, women's sizes 5-12 at saucony.com and select retailers globally. Even better, athletes can choose from several colorways of the sleek model. Be sure to follow Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: The PUMA Deviate NITRO 3 arrives in two styles that are designed for long-distanced runners.