PUMA Drops Its 2 Fastest Running Shoes Yet
PUMA has officially released the highly anticipated Deviate NITRO 3 and the Deviate NITRO Elite 3, two new silhouettes of its popular running shoe to deliver peak performance in running and training. The running community got its first look at the performance models in June.
As the third installment of Deviate, PUMA is “redefining speed in a way the running scene is yet to experience, empowering runners to unlock new personal bests,” according to a press release from the apparel brand.
Priced at $160, the Deviate NITRO 3 is designed to help runners have the most successful training experience. Its features consist of PUMA’s state-of-the-art NITROFOAM technology which comes equipped with “supreme cushion and responsiveness, elevating the legacy of its award-winning predecessor.”
Retailing at $230, the Deviate NITRO Elite 3 is an elite race day shoe worn by PUMA athletes Fiona O’Keeffe and Dakotah Lindwurm. The shoe is designed for runners on the personal best pursuit and features PUMA’s innovative NITROFOAM Elite, the elite version of its "advanced nitrogen-infused foam technology, which gives runners superior energy return."
Additionally, the carbon fiber PWR Plate gives the runners a consistent source of speed and PUMA’s PUMAGRIP feature enables runners to have traction on any terrain. Also, the stiffer carbon fiber PWR Plate increases propulsion offering wearers the potential to run at maximum speed.
Romain Girard, VP of Innovation at PUMA expressed his excitement about the release of the new silhouettes in a statement.
“We’re living in a world where athletes and runners have high expectations. They want to set and break records, time and time again,” Girard said. “To do that, you need a shoe that gives you the competitive edge – that’s where Deviate comes in.”
“Our innovation team was relentless when testing this shoe in our labs, and that commitment, fire, and passion translated to the roads when Fiona O’Keeffe made an incredible statement wearing the Deviate NITRO™ Elite 3 in her professional marathon debut,” Girard continued. “We’re so excited to finally give runners across the globe the opportunity to feel that thrill, unlocking speed like never before.”
Both silhouettes are available on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC flagship store, and selected retailers.
