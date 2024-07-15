See How Team USA Basketball Players Get Sneakers Delivered
There are plenty of competing interests during the Summer Olympics. Players, teams, and sportswear brands all want to make their mark on history. However, victory requires self-interest taking a backseat to teamwork.
That is at least the case for how Team USA's basketball players have their sneakers delivered to practice and games. It would be inefficient to transport dozens of basketball shoes around in clunky cardboard boxes. So, they all go in the same bag together.
The NBA's official social media channel, @nbakicks, recently shared a behind-the-scenes video showing players picking their sneakers out of the travel bag. Watch the Instagram video below, and we will tell you what jumps out to us.
First of all, it is great to see the different sneaker brands living in perfect harmony in the bag. That same level of unity will be needed to win the gold medal in Paris next month.
Also, it appears that Kawhi Leonard's signature New Balance sneakers still made the trip. That is despite the fact that the Los Angeles Clippers forward withdrew from the Olympics due to an injury.
Lastly, it looks like LeBron James has the most sneakers in the travel bag. But that could be due to his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, also wearing his sneakers on the court sometimes.
Before Leonard dropped out, we broke down the Team USA roster by sneaker brands. Additionally, we have covered all the patriotic player-exclusive colorways and new models laced up by players during practices and exhibitions.
The Summer Olympics always provide plenty of highlights for the sneaker community, and this year should be no different.
