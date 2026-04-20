The Whitaker Group Unveils Adidas Collection: "Do Not Duplicate"

How can The Whitaker Group follow up a banner year? By embarking on more projects with multi-season product and storytelling platform rooted in individuality, creative authorship, and cultural expression.

Made by adidas for The Whitaker Group, Do Not Duplicate expands the brand's vision through a focused product offering that introduces new form while reinterpreting heritage design.

The Whitaker Group x adidas BW 2000. | The Whitaker Group

The collection reflects how originality cannot be replicated and that identity is shaped through lived experience rather than repetition. In a landscape increasingly defined by uniformity, Do Not Duplicate centers what moves differently.

At the center of the collection is the adidas BW 2000, a new silhouette developed exclusively for The Whitaker Group by adidas. Designed to reflect youth subculture, it introduces a more expressive, experimental direction. Meanwhile, two reimagined interpretations of the adidas Handball Spezial complete the collection.

adidas BW 00S "Brown/Clay" (KH7859)

The Whitaker Group x adidas BW 00S "Brown/Clay." | The Whitaker Group

Adidas created a new silhouette exclusively for The Whitaker Group, designed to reflect youth subculture through proportion, texture, and attitude. This colorway sports a deep navy suede with soft tan leather. The upper is layered with a mix of smooth and textured finishes, while oversized rope laces introduce a raw, tactile element. The silhouette leans into its padded structure for presence both on foot and in motion.

adidas BW 00S "Cream" (KK0183)

The Whitaker Group x adidas BW 00S "Cream." | The Whitaker Group

Warm shades of tan and sand create a monochromatic foundation, elevated by a mix of suede and leather textures that feel worn-in. Hairy suede overlays add depth and dimension, contrasted with green rope laces. Subtle hits of yellow bring a quiet energy, adding brightness without disrupting its balance.

adidas Handball Spezial "Yellow/Purple" (KK0196)

The Whitaker Group x adidas Handball Spezial "Yellow/Purple." | The Whitaker Group

A heritage silhouette made by adidas, reinterpreted through a rich and expressive lens. A deep burgundy suede wraps the upper, contrasted by warm yellow striping. The soft materials are structured, with a slightly brushed finish that adds depth. It balances familiarity with presence.

adidas Handball Spezial "Brown/Green" (KK0197)

The Whitaker Group x adidas Handball Spezial "Brown/Green." | The Whitaker Group

A refined interpretation of the Handball Spezial, this version features a neutral leather base layered with textured suede overlays in warm tann. Green striping creates a sharp contrast across the midfoot with a soft pink heel tab. Lastly, the gum sole grounds the design, tying the palette together with subtle warmth.

Shopping Information

The Whitaker Group presents its adidas collection: "Do Not Duplicate." | The Whitaker Group

The EQL draw for Do Not Duplicate: The Collection opened today, April 20, at 12:00 p.m. ET and closes on Wednesday, April 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET across A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE.

The collection will be released online on April 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET and in-store at A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE at 12:00 p.m. local time. U.S. and international shipping will be available. Limited quantities available.

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