The Whitaker Group Unveils Adidas Collection: "Do Not Duplicate"
How can The Whitaker Group follow up a banner year? By embarking on more projects with multi-season product and storytelling platform rooted in individuality, creative authorship, and cultural expression.
Made by adidas for The Whitaker Group, Do Not Duplicate expands the brand's vision through a focused product offering that introduces new form while reinterpreting heritage design.
The collection reflects how originality cannot be replicated and that identity is shaped through lived experience rather than repetition. In a landscape increasingly defined by uniformity, Do Not Duplicate centers what moves differently.
At the center of the collection is the adidas BW 2000, a new silhouette developed exclusively for The Whitaker Group by adidas. Designed to reflect youth subculture, it introduces a more expressive, experimental direction. Meanwhile, two reimagined interpretations of the adidas Handball Spezial complete the collection.
adidas BW 00S "Brown/Clay" (KH7859)
Adidas created a new silhouette exclusively for The Whitaker Group, designed to reflect youth subculture through proportion, texture, and attitude. This colorway sports a deep navy suede with soft tan leather. The upper is layered with a mix of smooth and textured finishes, while oversized rope laces introduce a raw, tactile element. The silhouette leans into its padded structure for presence both on foot and in motion.
adidas BW 00S "Cream" (KK0183)
Warm shades of tan and sand create a monochromatic foundation, elevated by a mix of suede and leather textures that feel worn-in. Hairy suede overlays add depth and dimension, contrasted with green rope laces. Subtle hits of yellow bring a quiet energy, adding brightness without disrupting its balance.
adidas Handball Spezial "Yellow/Purple" (KK0196)
A heritage silhouette made by adidas, reinterpreted through a rich and expressive lens. A deep burgundy suede wraps the upper, contrasted by warm yellow striping. The soft materials are structured, with a slightly brushed finish that adds depth. It balances familiarity with presence.
adidas Handball Spezial "Brown/Green" (KK0197)
A refined interpretation of the Handball Spezial, this version features a neutral leather base layered with textured suede overlays in warm tann. Green striping creates a sharp contrast across the midfoot with a soft pink heel tab. Lastly, the gum sole grounds the design, tying the palette together with subtle warmth.
Shopping Information
The EQL draw for Do Not Duplicate: The Collection opened today, April 20, at 12:00 p.m. ET and closes on Wednesday, April 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET across A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE.
The collection will be released online on April 24 at 11:00 a.m. ET and in-store at A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE at 12:00 p.m. local time. U.S. and international shipping will be available. Limited quantities available.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr