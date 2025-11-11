How to Buy the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve"

Few labels have enjoyed a better year than A Ma Maniére. With 2025 coming to a close, James Whitner's luxury retailer is teaming up with Jordan Brand to tell a story rooted in the resilience, earned celebration, and the perseverance it takes to rise.

The "Built For This" campaign honors the unglamorous work, the unseen pressure, the discipline that shapes character, and the people who poured into us along the way.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

The centerpiece of the apparel and footwear collection is the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" colorway. This silhouette captures the feeling of earned excitement. Where emotion meets memory and celebration becomes a language of gratitude.

According to A Ma Maniére, the luxurious sneakers are not for performance; instead, they are proof—proof of labor, proof of commitment, proof of story.

Shopping Information

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" will be released for $225 in adult sizes on Friday, November 21 at 12 p.m. EST on a-ma-maniere.com and 11 a.m. local time in-store at A Ma Maniére Atlanta, Houston, and Washington, D.C.

The EQL online draw opens today (Tuesday, November 11), at 11 a.m. ET and closes Monday, November 17 at 3 p.m. ET across A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE.

Details on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

As part of the Built For This campaign, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand will host 'The Unboxing,' an intimate pre-launch experience taking place across all A Ma Maniére locations throughout November.

The series begins in Atlanta on November 13 at 7 p.m., continues in Washington, D.C. on November 16 at 5 p.m., and concludes in Houston on November 20 at 7 p.m., where Jammie Holmes will be present.

Details

Campaign photos for the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve." | The Whitaker Group

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve" is shaped through elevated materiality and purposeful restraint. Its rich mauve suede wraps the upper with depth and texture, while the quilted lining adds a sense of detail.

The plastic lace toggles, refined finishing, and subtle woven co-branding stitched into the interior of the tongue reflect intention in every detail. The translucent outsole brings modern clarity to a storied frame, and waxed lace options allow for personal expression.

Inside, the experience continues through original artwork by Jammie Holmes, featured on the interior of the shoe box. The piece, titled Malcolm, captures a young man attending one of Malcolm X's speeches to the Black Muslims.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 6 "Smoky Mauve." | The Whitaker Group

The "Built For This" theme is not about appearing triumphant; it is about becoming triumphant. It is a salute to those who hustled when no one was watching, who turned hard lessons into stepping stones, who understood that real success is built, not simply given.

This is a celebration of the journey and a commitment to keep building. Proof that the work is worth it. This is the first chapter. The story continues in December 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.

