Wolverine Launches Boots Celebrating Michigan's CFB Championship

The Team #144 1000 Mile Boot is available now for $500 in adult sizes.

Michael Ehrlich

Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot
Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot / Wolverine
With the college football season a month away - and fans everywhere preparing by binging on the long-awaited EA College Football 25 video game - boot brand Wolverine is celebrating Michigan's 2023 National Championship by launching a limited-edition Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot.

A portion of revenue from each sale will benefit Champions Circle, a Michigan NIL Collective that supports Wolverine student-athletes. Crafted in the U.S., the new limited-edition boot includes details to honor Michigan's Team #144 such as:

• Blue leather and contrasting maize stitching

• Block M tongue label

• Block M debossed on heel

• Commemorative leather hangtag keychain

• Custom 144 foil-stamp

• Vibram tap sole for added durability

"We take immense pride in our work with the University of Michigan Football players - a partnership that embodies our core values of resilience and hard work," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots' Chief Marketing Officer. "Presenting the Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot to fans is a true honor."

The Michigan-based company previously released a boot and apparel collection to celebrate the Wolverines' Spring Game in April, have now leveled up with this $500 collectors item for U of M fans everywhere.

During Michigan's National Championship season, Wolverine collaborated with 13 players - including running back duo All-American Blake Corum and EA College Football 25 cover star Donovan Edwards - on a "Maize and Blue Collar" campaign.

Michigan went on to dominate Washington in the CFP National Championship Game 34-13 to win their first title since 1997. The “blue collar mentality” of Michigan's Team #144 aligns with the skilled tradespeople that Wolverine continues to support. The team's title defense - with Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach for Jim Harbaugh - kicks off on August 31 at home versus Fresno State.

A limited number of the Team #144 boots are available now on wolverine.com. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

Michael Ehrlich

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

