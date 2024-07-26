Wolverine Launches Boots Celebrating Michigan's CFB Championship
With the college football season a month away - and fans everywhere preparing by binging on the long-awaited EA College Football 25 video game - boot brand Wolverine is celebrating Michigan's 2023 National Championship by launching a limited-edition Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot.
A portion of revenue from each sale will benefit Champions Circle, a Michigan NIL Collective that supports Wolverine student-athletes. Crafted in the U.S., the new limited-edition boot includes details to honor Michigan's Team #144 such as:
• Blue leather and contrasting maize stitching
• Block M tongue label
• Block M debossed on heel
• Commemorative leather hangtag keychain
• Custom 144 foil-stamp
• Vibram tap sole for added durability
"We take immense pride in our work with the University of Michigan Football players - a partnership that embodies our core values of resilience and hard work," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots' Chief Marketing Officer. "Presenting the Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot to fans is a true honor."
The Michigan-based company previously released a boot and apparel collection to celebrate the Wolverines' Spring Game in April, have now leveled up with this $500 collectors item for U of M fans everywhere.
During Michigan's National Championship season, Wolverine collaborated with 13 players - including running back duo All-American Blake Corum and EA College Football 25 cover star Donovan Edwards - on a "Maize and Blue Collar" campaign.
Michigan went on to dominate Washington in the CFP National Championship Game 34-13 to win their first title since 1997. The “blue collar mentality” of Michigan's Team #144 aligns with the skilled tradespeople that Wolverine continues to support. The team's title defense - with Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach for Jim Harbaugh - kicks off on August 31 at home versus Fresno State.
A limited number of the Team #144 boots are available now on wolverine.com. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
