Deion Sanders Debuts New Nike Sneakers in MLB Celebrity Game
The 2024 MLB All-Star festivities officially kicked off last night with the Celebrity Softball Game in Arlington, Texas. When it comes to the mix of celebrity and sports, there is no better fit than Deion Sanders.
During the 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, Sanders debuted an unreleased colorway of his retro sneakers. Sanders wore the Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "White/Black" colorway.
It is the same pair of kicks that Sanders teased on social media earlier in the day. According to Sanders, the unreleased colorway is scheduled to hit shelves in September 2024 - right on time for the start of college football season.
However, it may not be easy to purchase retro shoes. Earlier this summer, the Buffaloes-inspired "Coach Prime" colorway sold out quickly online. Fans can expect to pay well above the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and eBay.
The "White/Black" colorway is remarkably similar to the "Coach Prime" colorway, with the main colorways being flipped. Additionally, the tech specs for the trainers will remain the same with each new style.
In addition to tearing up the diamond and the gridiron (sometimes on the same day), Sanders was equally powerful in the sneaker industry. Since reuniting with Nike last year, "Coach Prime" has come roaring back in the footwear industry.
Long before he took on the role of head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was a two-sport legend. None of his current players are old enough to remember his playing days, but Sanders lived up to his nickname "Prime Time."
His cleats are dominating college football fields, while his sneakers are flying off store shelves. Athletes like Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and music icon DJ Khaled have both added to the hype surrounding Sanders' kicks.
Nike plans to release more colorways and models from Sanders' signature collection over the coming months, so hopefully, that means it will become easier for the average fan to buy the sneakers.
While we anxiously await for more of Sanders' sneakers to drop, fans can rest easy knowing that college football season kicks off in less than six weeks. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
