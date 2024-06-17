Angel Reese Takes Out Caitlin Clark in Joker-Themed Sneakers
The conversation around Caitlin Clark and the rest of the WNBA has become a hotbed of polarizing opinions. Less than a month into the new season, fans have already taken sides in this intense and multilayered sports debate.
What cannot be misconstrued is Angel Reese's eagerness to play the role of villain. Earlier this month, when the Chicago Sky first played the Indian Fever, Reese stepped into controversy when she jumped off the bench to applaud a cheap shot on Clark.
Yesterday, Reese doled out a hard foul of her own. The Sky forward was called for a flagrant foul when she swatted Clark's head during a layup attempt. This comes on the same day that Reese chose to debut custom Reebok sneakers in a Joker colorway.
During Sunday's highly anticipated game between the Sky and Fever, Reese wore the Reebok Solution in a custom "Joker" colorway. The hand-painted basketball shoes were designed by Marvin Baroota of SoLegit Customs.
Reese's "Joker" colorway sports a purple upper, red overlays, and green detailing. Intricate details such as "HA HA" and teeth designs complete the look for Batman's notorious villain.
Reebok invested in Reese during her collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. Reese signed an NIL deal with Reebok and has stuck with the brand during her transition into the WNBA. She also indicated that a signature sneaker line was in the works for her.
Meanwhile, Clark is nearing a 8-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. Clark's first signature basketball shoe is expected to launch next season as she continues to play in Kobe Bryant's retro sneakers during her rookie season.
The WNBA season is just getting started, and there has been no shortage of drama or intriguing storylines, especially regarding sneakers. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
