Nike Basketball Reintroduces Flight, Force, and Uptempo

The Flight, Force, and Uptempo are three of the most important franchises in basketball shoe history. NBA and WNBA legends wore the shoes during some of the sport's most historic moments. Now, Nike Basketball is reintroducing the three distinct performance builds for the modern game.

Instead of focusing on an athlete's position on the court, the approach starts with their movement, playstyle, and how they want their footwear to look and feel.

As the game continues to evolve, Nike Basketball is reimagining the three iconic lines through the G.T. Series for the next generation. This gives each build new performance meaning and a modern design language informed by today's athletes and game.

Nike G.T. Flight: The Build for Explosive Lift

The Nike G.T. Flight. | Nike

Many of the biggest NBA stars of the 1990s wore various Nike Flight models, and that explosive lift inspired this model. But it's about more than just jumping; it's all forms of propulsive movement: rising for rebounds, attacking the bucket, and hustling through passing lanes on defense. The Nike G.T. Flight considers each of these movements, delivering a combination of Nike innovations.

It features a full-length Zoom Strobel and Cushlon 3.0 foam. Meanwhile, a textile bootie, TPU cage, and sock liner provide support and comfort. Lastly, the rubber traction outsole helps players translate explosive movement to the court, and a bold design expression captures the feeling of flight.

Nike G.T. Force: The Build for Dynamic Power

The Nike G.T. Force Low. | Nike

Some of the most powerful players wore Nike Force models from the 1980s through the early 2000s. The Nike G.T. Force is built for players known for their strength and athleticism on both sides of the ball. Their sustained effort and rapid transitions as they seamlessly move between positions throughout the game define their archetype. The Nike G.T. Force arrives in high- and low-top models.

The Nike G.T. Force High. | Nike

Both versions are engineered to help sustain that power through responsive cushioning, stability, and containment. Tech specs include ZoomX 3.0 foam for energy management and comfort. Meanwhile, a synthetic armor upper helps contain the foot. Lastly, a TPU window and shank join a rubber cup sole, completing a build that pairs dynamic performance with bold design expression.

Nike G.T. Uptempo: The Build for Reactive Speed

The Nike G.T. Uptempo. | Nike

Some of the most dynamic players of the 1990s wore Nike Uptempo models, and that reactive speed inspired the Nike G.T. Uptempo. The shoe is engineered for players whose game depends on rhythm, instinct, and precision. The Nike G.T. Uptempo feels like an extension of the foot.

The shoe is lightweight and low to the ground for rapid acceleration and deceleration. Tech specs include ZoomX 3.0 foam, an Air Zoom Strobel, and a heel Air Zoom unit for responsive cushioning. Meanwhile, an engineered mesh upper, Cushlon carrier, TPU window, shank, and rubber outsole complete a build that both looks and feels fast.

Shopping Information

The Nike G.T. Series. | Nike

Hoopers hoping to have these cutting-edge performance basketball shoes in time for the start of their season must wait. The Nike G.T. Flight, Force and Uptempo will be available February 11 in North America at nike.com and select retail locations.

According to Nike, a global launch will follow. However, the press release doesn't mention pricing or future colorways.

A Clearer Choice for Every Kind of Game

Ross Klein, VP/Creative Director, Nike Basketball. | Nike

Flight, Force, and Uptempo bring five decades of build experience that underpins all Nike Basketball footwear, including signature models tuned to each athlete's unique movements and identity.

LeBron James and Ja Morant take Flight. A'ja Wilson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the S.T. Charge silhouette lean into Force. Devin Booker, Caitlin Clark, Kevin Durant, and Sabrina Ionescu push the pace with Uptempo. Those alignments can evolve as athletes and their games change over time.

Five Decades of Nike Basketball

The Nike G.T. Flight Series. | Nike

The G.T. Series represents the pinnacle expression of that approach, bringing together Nike athlete insight, design and performance innovation across the Flight, Force and Uptempo.

Together, the three builds give players clearer direction in choosing footwear for their game today, while offering the flexibility to make new choices as their play develops.

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