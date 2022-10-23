Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA Last Night

Basketball fans can always count on spectacular performances every night during the NBA season. Additionally, sneakerheads can always expect plenty of heat to be worn on players' feet.

Last night was one of the special moments where some of the game's best players created memorable highlights while wearing incredible shoes.

Once again, Nike dominated, but Adidas remained competitive. Below is our list of the five best shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday, October 22.

Nike Kyrie 1 'The Dungeon'

Ja Morant wore the Nike Kyrie 1 in 'The Dungeon' colorway. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was excited about the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. However, the game ended up being lopsided as Luka Doncic and the Mavericks ran away from Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Nevertheless, Morant scored 20 points in an old pair of Kyrie Irving's shoes. The All-NBA point guard wore the Nike Kyrie 1 'The Dungeon', which was released in July 2015 for $110. The shoes now have an average resale price of $376, according to StockX.

Jordan Luka 1

Luka Doncic wore a new colorway of the Jordan Luka 1. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks point-forward Luka Doncic made a strong early season argument for MVP last night. Doncic tallied 32 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds in a blowout victory over the Grizzlies.

Doncic wore a never-before-seen colorway of his signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 1. The first few colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 have all sold out. So fans should monitor Jordan Brand's website for future releases.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4

Donovan Mitchell wore a 'Day of the Dead' colorway of the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

We at FanNation Kicks are fans of Donovan Mitchell's signature sneaker line and Dia De Los Muertes. Last night, the All-Star guard led the Cleveland Cavaliers with 32 points over the Chicago Bulls.

Even better, Mitchell wore an unreleased colorway of his fourth signature sneaker, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4. The model was released in multiple colorways a few weeks ago. Fans can expect more heat from Mitchell and Adidas throughout the season.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita'

Bobby Portis wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita'. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran center Bobby Portis provided 13 points and eight rebounds to the Milwaukee Bucks in last night's win over the Houston Rockets.

Portis wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Mambacita Sweet 16' colorway. Vanessa Bryant designed the colorway as a tribute to Gianna Bryant. The shoes were released on May 1, 2022, for $180. They now have an average resale price of $678, according to StockX.

Nike Kobe 9 Low 'Beethoven'

DeMar DeRozanwore the Nike Kobe 9 Low 'Beethoven'. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

No player in the NBA has a better collection of Kobe Bryant's sneakers than Chicago Bull forward DeMar DeRozan. The veteran recently signed a contract extension with Nike and is expected to continue carrying the torch for the Kobe sneaker line.

Last night, DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low in the 'Beethoven' colorway. The shoes were released in August 2014 for $200. They now have an average resale price of $731, according to StockX.

