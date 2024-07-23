Giannis Antetokounmpo Officially Debuts Nike Zoom Freak 6
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The 2024 Summer Olympics are quickly approaching, and most country's basketball teams are rounding into shape. Just as players get ready for the international stage, so are their respective sneaker brands.
On Monday, Greece faced Serbia in a highly anticipated exhibition game. The matchup was headlined by two NBA MVP players: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Antetokounmpo used the opportunity to debut his sixth signature sneaker with Nike. Antetkounmpo put on a show in the Nike Zoom Freak 6. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the unreleased hoop shoe.
The Nike Zoom Freak 6 is expected to officially launch on August 16. Nike made the official announcement this morning, so the shoes can be worn in the Summer Olympics. While we await more details, online shoppers can buy Antetokounmpo's fifth signature sneaker at a major discount on the Nike website.
Antetokounmpo's signature line may not be the most flashy, but it is consistently one of the best bang-for-your-buck basketball shoes every year.
The Nike Zoom Freak 6 looks remarkably similar to its predecessor, with the oversized Swoosh logo wrapping around the lateral side of the low-top shoe.
The first colorway, dubbed "Roses," adds a soft touch to the hoop shoe with a red and pink floral design on a cream upper. Antetokounmpo's signature line recycles similar themes that pay homage to his family, hobbies, and interests.
The Summer Olympics have not even started yet, but the global event has already provided plenty of exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Giannis Antetokounmpo explains why he ditched adidas for Nike.