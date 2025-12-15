Adidas Signs Franz and Moritz Wagner to Sneaker Deals

Orlando Magic teammates and brothers, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner, have officially new sneaker deals with adidas. While Moritz has not yet played a game this season, Franz has worn adidas throughout the season.

The brothers were previously signed to Jordan Brand and Nike. However, partnering with adidas just in time for the Magic plays in the Berlin NBA Games next month makes perfect sense. Both are members of the German Men's National Team, and it further strengthens adidas' connection to the global game.

Born and raised in Berlin, Franz and Moritz began their basketball journeys with ALBA Berlin, making this partnership a full-circle moment with the Three Stripes, a brand born in Germany and now a part of basketball culture worldwide.

Quotes

Franz and Moritz Wagner for adidas. | adidas

"We are excited to welcome two of basketball's brightest rising stars to the adidas family," said Max Staiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball. "Franz and Moritz's journey, from ALBA Berlin to world champions, has already inspired a new generation of players around the world. Their impact fits perfectly with our continued journey to be the next generation brand of basketball."

"Joining adidas means a lot to me," said Franz. "ALBA Berlin was where my career began, and the Three Stripes were part of that foundation. I'm proud to be back with a brand connected to my roots."

Moritz shared, "Being from Germany, it means a lot to collaborate with a brand that's so close to home. I'm excited to be a part of the adidas family and continue to push the game forward worldwide."

Worldwide Presence

Franz Wagner laces up the adidas Harden Vol 10. | adidas

Together, the Wagner brothers played pivotal roles in guiding the German Men's National Team to its first-ever FIBA World Cup title in 2023, marking a defining moment for German basketball on the global stage.

Adidas Basketball continues to champion and empower the next generation of players worldwide, supporting them with innovation, opportunity, and a platform to shape the future of the game.

Adidas is known for its exciting new lineup of performance basketball footwear, led by signature athletes James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards. But the brand has also marked its "Worldwide Hoops" presence with apparel on its website.

adidas Basketball

Franz and Moritz Wagner for adidas. | adidas

In the official photo shoot with the brand, the brothers wore the adidas Harden Vol 10 "Imma Be A Star" colorway and the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Alphadawg" colorway.

Adidas Basketball has some serious energy right now, and adding the Wagner brothers only boosts the brand's global presence.

NBA fans can expect more exciting news from the Wagners and adidas this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

