Giannis Antetokounmpo Didn’t Give Most Enthusiastic Answer About Staying With Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Greece with streamer IShowSpeed today. The pair are driving around and. ... streaming. At one point this morning that included a sitdown in the shade where they discussed the tax situations in Florida, Los Angeles and one of his favorite cities, New York, which prompted Giannis to point out many people wanted him to play in New York.
The streamer then asked the next logical question, "So, you saying in Milwaukee?"
Giannis's answer was affirmative, but left room for interpretation, which will give people a chance to hear whatever they want when it comes to his future in the NBA.
"Ah, probably. Probably," said Antetokounmpo. "We'll see. We'll see. Probably. I love Milwaukee."
It's no secret that Giannis loves Milwaukee, but "probably" is not "definitely." Giannis probably wants to finish his career in Milwaukee, but sometimes you have to use the LeBron James vague power playbook to keep your team aggressive so you can compete for championships.