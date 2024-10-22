Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Shoes 'Transcend Greatness'
The 2024-25 NBA regular season finally tips off tonight, and all major sneaker brands are rolling out their newest products for athletes and fans all over the world.
While Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss the start of the season, that is not slowing down his signature line with New Balance. Last season, Leonard debuted a black and gold colorway of the New Balance KAWHI 4.
Now, fans will finally get their hands on the sneakers. The New Balance KAWHI 4 "Transcend the Greatness" launches globally on Friday, October 25. Online shoppers can purchase the hoop shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the New Balance website and select retailers.
Inspired by Leonard's legacy as a champion, "Transcend the Greatness" is a striking black and gold version of his signature silhouette.
This eye-catching colorway is the latest to debut in 2024, with "Transcend Reality" and "Transcend the Game" dropping earlier this year, celebrating Leonard's timeless style of play. Fans can read our story from the New Balance KAWHI 4 launch for more details.
The New Balance KAWHI 4 captures Leonard's unmistakable skill and style, featuring a low-top silhouette that's for explosive performance with a modern edge.
The New Balance KAWHI 4 combines New Balance's FuelCell technology with a carbon fiber plate for increased energy return and explosiveness on the court. The latest update offers a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, providing necessary lateral support to make quick cuts on the court.
Over the past few years, New Balance has built an incredibly talented roster of NBA athletes. The Boston-based brand's re-entry into the sport began with Leonard, and hopefully, fans will get to see him back on the court soon.
