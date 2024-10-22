Anthony Edwards Takes Lie Detector Test in New Adidas Video
The 2024-25 NBA regular season tips off tonight, and one of the league's brightest stars will take center stage. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.
With the new season upon us, Edwards and adidas are reigniting their war against other players, teams, and sneaker brands. Last year, Edwards' first signature sneaker took the basketball world by storm.
Not only was the adidas AE 1 Mid and Low a hit in the hoop shoe community, but NBA fans loved the aggressive marketing campaign.
On Tuesday afternoon, adidas dropped a new advertisement starring Edwards. The two-time NBA All-Star takes a lie detector test and gets real honest. Below is the hilarious video and a breakdown of what fans must know.
In the 80-second video, a polygraph test administrator quizzes Edwards with questions. The 23-year-old sits back calmly in his chair and answers each question.
Edwards tells no lies when identifying himself and naming his shoes the best in the game. When asked if the Boston Celtics had an easy route to the ring, Edwards said, "Nah, they earned that. The East is tough." The polygraph detected a lie.
When asked if the new guys entering the league will take his spot, Edwards answers that they are "really good" and could take his spot. The polygraph detected a lie.
When asked if NBA 2K will ever get his face right, Edwards said, "I trust Ronnie to me down." The administrator asked when we are going to get the adidas AE 2s. "When they ready." No lies detected.
The administrator asked, "You weren't in the MVP chatter last year; does that bother you?" Edwards said, "It don't matter who's on the floor. I'm the number one option. We all know who the top dog is." No lies detected. The administrator sits back and says, "Yeah, I believe that." Edwards corrects him "It's belee dat."
Edwards' authentic personality and Atlanta accent have helped make the sneaker commercials the best in years. Between his NBA All-Star appearance, sneaker sales, and gold medal, it is easy to understand why adidas has made Edwards the face of its basketball division.
While the sneaker community anxiously awaits Edwards' sophomore shoe, they are finally able to purchase his sneakers with ease on the adidas website. The first several colorways of the adidas AE 1 Mid and Low sold out quickly online after their release.
