Stephen Curry Speaks On His New "Gravity" Sneakers
Earlier this summer, Stephen Curry debuted his 12th signature sneaker. The Curry 12 enjoyed a limited launch in dual "USA" colorways for the Paris Olympics. Luckily for fans, the hoop shoe is now being released in larger quantities.
The Curry 12 "Gravity" is the first of three colorways that take on a spacey theme. The pack is inspired by the gravitational force surrounding Stephen on the court. Just as gravity anchors the universe in place, Stephen draws in defenders with the threat of his scoring ability.
The "Gravity" colorway was released earlier this week. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in full-family sizing on the Under Armour website and select retailers. The basketball shoes cost $140 in adult sizes, $100 in grade school sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes.
Curry recently delved deep into his favorite aspects of the shoe. "We continued to evolve the visual aesthetic while keeping that balance between performance and look. You put the shoe on your foot, and there's step-in comfort, straight of out of the box. No break-in period."
Curry added, "It's super comfortable, straight from the first wear, and for me, to have that and have it be a performance shoe that is as reliable as ever is awesome."
Like all basketball shoes, performance needs to meet style. That is why Cyrry said, "And we have that statement side panel where we can do a whole lot of storytelling. 'Gravity' is a neutral colorway but your eye is still drawn down to the color on that side piece."
One of his favorite aspects of the design is the eye-catching design, "For me that visual aesthetic, whether you are 5 feet away or 50 feet away, if you see it up close or from section 101, I just love the way the shoe pops and I think we executed it to perfection."
Curry and the Warriors tip off their season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Fans can expect Curry Brand and Under Armour to cook up plenty of heat for the 10-time NBA All-Star throughout this year.
