LeBron James Shows Love to South Beach With Shiny Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
On Tuesday night, LeBron James treated NBA fans to a vintage performance. James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz with 26 points and 12 assists.
The 39-year-old looked like a younger version of himself on the court, perhaps even like when he played for the Miami Heat. But it was more than his output; it also had to do with his sneakers.
During last night's game, James debuted a familiar colorway of his latest signature sneaker. The perennial NBA All-Star wore the Nike LeBron 22 in the "South Beach" colorway. Fans of the NBA legend are well aware of this colorway in James' sneaker catalog.
The "South Beach" colorway has been a recurring theme in James' signature sneaker line. Since taking his talents to play in Miami, Nike has routinely designed colorways that sport beach vibes. The "South Beach" colorway has appeared on five of James' signature sneakers and several versions of his budget-friendly shoes.
The Nike LeBron 22 "South Beach" colorway featured a patent leather hot pink upper contrasted by bright green on the shadow wings of the shoe. The Nike Swoosh and LeBron logos pop up off the shoe in gold.
Currently, there is no release information for the Nike LeBron 22 "South Beach." However, athletes and fans can shop James' signature sneaker collection in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
James first debuted the Nike LeBron 22 during his epic gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The performance model officially launched last month and has since dropped in a few exciting styles.
The performance model introduces a new midfoot saddle construction that acts as a guardrail and provides a natural sense of control and stability, enabling the next generation to lock in, take off and push the limits with confidence.
It also features Cushlon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.
The Nike LeBron 22 blends performance with luxury, using premium materials, elevated performance construction, and refined detailing that's designed to handle the demands of any stage, from the hardwood to Hollywood.
Fans can expect Nike and James to make even more sneaker history throughout the upcoming NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.