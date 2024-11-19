Fear of God Teams Up With NBA & WNBA on Multi-Year Deal
The house of Fear of God has announced a multi-year deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s Basketball Association (WNBA).
The partnership signals a pivotal moment for the brand as it continues to bridge the worlds of sport and fashion.
The first installment of this partnership will bring apparel to life for teams across the NBA and WNBA. The teams include the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, and New York Liberty.
Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God, expressed his excitement for the new partnership for both leagues. Lorenzo said, “The game of basketball has always served as a well of inspiration for Fear of God.”
“Sport shapes and informs the emotion, point of view, and the very fabric of what we do and who we are as a brand. Our nuanced understanding of this space and its parallels to fashion are embedded in our DNA. It is truly an honor to embark on a multi-year partnership with the league, collaborating with franchises across both the NBA and WNBA," said Lorenzo.
“Having a son and twin daughters who all play youth travel and AAU basketball, this one truly hits home,” his statement continued. “Over the coming years, we’re excited to bring this partnership to life on a global scale, delivering thoughtfully designed products that resonate with fans and that transcend time."
The Fear of God ESSENTIALS for NBA collection offers a new space in the industry for aspirational merchandise that’s centered in an authentic connection to sports culture. The collection is at the intersection of sport, style, and lifestyle.
The partnership also celebrates Fear of God's love of the game of basketball and the off-court apparel collection was curated to compliment today’s basketball fans. Over the weekend at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, the collection made its first look debut.
The collection will launch on Fearofgod.com on November 20 and NBAStore.com and Fanatics on November 27. In the following weeks, the collection will be available to ESSENTIALS retailers, select arena stores, and NBA stores.
