Daydream to Hardwood: Watch Ja Morant Design His Nike Sneakers
After Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year, his absence from the game felt like an eternity. The only thing that seemed longer was the gap between his first and second signature sneaker.
Nike launched Morant's first signature sneaker in the Spring of 2023, and his debut hoop shoe enjoyed an incredible run. After over a year and a half, fans were finally treated to the Nike Ja 2 this Fall.
So far, the Nike Ja 2 has been released in a handful of exciting colorways. For the first time today, Nike shared a behind-the-scenes video of the NBA All-Star working with the design team before the basketball shoe was officially released.
Nike captioned the social media post, "The product of a daydream. Whether it's building with the day ones, enjoying the game your way, or inspiring the next generation, a dream isn't real until it can be shared."
Morant maintained his friendly and laid-back demeanor in the videos, but can be seen giving his feedback on different colorways of the shoe. Fans will also see some prototypes and unreleased styles of the Nike Ja 2 in the videos.
Dreams - good and bad - have been a continuing them for Morant's second signature sneaker. Last month, Nike dropped the "Nightmare" colorway for Halloween. Nike and Morant have taken a thoughtful approach to storytelling this time around.
While basketball players and fans eagerly await to see what Nike has in store for Morant's signature line, they have a wide selection available to them now. Online shoppers can buy the Nike Ja 2 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Morant has missed the last five games due to a hip and pelvis injury, but fans can expect to see the high-flying point guard back in action soon. He will surely mark his return in some of his fire footwear.
