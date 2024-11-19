De'Aaron Fox's First Signature Sneaker Launches December 6
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has enjoyed a career year this season, and it is still November. In addition to lighting up the scoreboard with standout performances, Fox is shaking up the sneaker industry.
Last year, Fox signed a signature sneaker deal with Curry Brand. This past summer, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and his first signature athlete visited China to promote the upcoming Curry Fox 1.
To further build hype, Curry Brand dropped Fox's first commercial this month, where the Kings guard took aim at other NBA stars. Finally, the Curry Fox 1 finally has an official launch date.
The Curry Fox 1 is scheduled to launch in the "Have a Fox Day" colorway on Friday, December 6. The performance basketball shoes will cost $120 in adult sizes and $100 in grade-school sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Have a Fox Day" colorway sports a bright shade of blue on its mesh, TPU, and leather upper. Contrasting orange shades appear on a Curry-branded tab on the tip of the toe and along the forefoot strap.
Intricate floral detailing illuminated the orange strap, with the tip getting a metallic gold finish. Fox's signature logo appears in gold at the top of the tongue tag, surrounded by faux fur.
The Curry Fox 1 is ultra-lightweight and runner-inspired, with a low profile in breathable two-toned mesh built to look fast.
The most distinctive design feature is the strap across the top, which gives the sneaker a unique look, with the end of it shaped like a "fox tail" where additional creative embellishment and storytelling can be done.
The strap also can be used for additional lockdown support. The fox theme continues with "fur" on the shoe's tongue and Fox's signature logo. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.