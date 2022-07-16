Skip to main content
LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 20 at Drew League

LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 20 at Drew League

LeBron continues to tease his newest signature sneaker.

© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron continues to tease his newest signature sneaker.

The Drew League is the Mecca of summer hoops. Fans, amateurs, and NBA players alike make the annual pilgrimage to south central Los Angeles for the pro-am tournament. This year, even 'King James' made the trip for the first time in over a decade.

Even better for sneakerheads, LeBron James wore the unreleased Nike LeBron 20 in a pink colorway. James has worn the sneaker in private workouts and viral videos, but this is the first time he has actually competed in the new sneaker. Let's just say the hoop shoe is fit for a king.

James teamed up with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. Two weeks ago, we discussed DeRozan's rich history at the Drew League and his affinity for the Nike Kobe signature line.

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 20 at Drew League.

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 20 at the Drew League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There was heavy speculation that Kyrie Irving would play with James and DeRozan, but that never panned out. The good news is there is still plenty of time left for other NBA players to squeeze in a quick run at the Drew League. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Sneakers

Ranking Ten Best USA-Themed Hoop Shoes

Interview: Tracy McGrady Discusses Adidas Legacy

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
LeBron James
LeBron James
DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James unveils his newest shoe with Nike.
On Court

LeBron Wears New Sneaker During Drew League Game

By Pat Benson18 seconds ago
Previously known as the adidas The Kobe. Adidas is releasing the adidas Crazy 1.
News

Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Old Sneakers Soon

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Nike is re-releasing the Nike LeBron 2 'USA' colorway.
News

Nike Bringing Back LeBron James Sneakers from 2004 Olympics

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Ranking the ten best Nike sneakers worn by Paul George during the 2021-22 NBA season.
On Court

Ranking Paul George's Ten Best Sneakers of 2021-22 Season

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 'Low Mocha' releasing July 21, 2022.
News

Travis Scott's Newest Air Jordan 1 Releases Soon

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022
Reebok releasing Allen Iverson's first signature shoe in colorway inspired by Julius Erving.
News

Reebok Releasing Allen Iverson's Sneaker in Julius Erving Colorway

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022
Zion Williamson wears Air Jordan 12 'Game Royal' at NBA Summer League.
Off Court

Zion Williamson Wears Air Jordan 12s & Coach K Shirt at Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
LeBron James wears Nike LeBron 20 in family video.
Off Court

LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 20 in Family Video

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022