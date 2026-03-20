Madison Booker Debuts Nike KD19 in Texas Longhorns Colors

March Madness is known for its exciting developments, but this month has been extra special for Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. The Texas Longhorns partnered with his alma mater on an NIL deal and debuted his 19th signature basketball shoe with Nike.

Less than a week after debuting the Nike KD19, Durant has leaned on Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker to debut the "Orange Crush" colorway against the Missouri State Bears in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Madison Booker holds the Nike KD19 "Orange Crush" colorway. | Nike

The three-time All-American understands the significance of the moment. "When I think of an accomplishment, it’s bringing UT a national championship," said Booker. "I want to give as much as possible back to this program after all they've invested in me. They've supported me each step of the way. A national title would really seal the deal."

Durant is Booker's favorite player, so it was an unforgettable moment when he signed her to be the first NIL athlete to compete under Team KD. Now she debuts a never-before-seen colorway of his unreleased shoe.

Madison Booker wears the Nike KD19 "Orange Crush" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD19 will be available exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app on Saturday, June 13. A few days later, the shoes launch globally on Wednesday, June 17.

Pricing for the Nike KD19 has not yet been announced. While fans wait on the release date, they can shop Durant's signature collection atNike.com.

Madison Booker holds the Nike KD19 "Orange Crush" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike KD19 include a multilayer cushioning system built around the return of a full-length Zoom Strobel: pinnacle Nike Basketball technology first introduced in the KD12. This innovation pairs with a 3D-molded sock liner and plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole. Working in tandem with the cushioning setup, the midfoot shank ensures stability.

The upper features an exterior TPU engineered using an innovative dual-injection process. The first injection creates the molding for critical heel and midfoot lockdown, while the second achieves the silhouette's distinctive dagger shape. A textile tongue offers peak breathability and KD-specific details, such as a combination of his 35 and 7 jersey numbers on the outsole.

Madison Booker wears the Nike KD19 "Orange Crush" colorway. | Nike

"With the KD19, I wanted everyone who put it on to have the confidence to hit that big shot when you need to," said Durant in a press release. "This shoe allows you to get in your rhythm, get to your spot, and knock it down."

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