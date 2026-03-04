Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 4

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are just 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference heading into Wednesday’s battle with the Indiana Pacers.

These teams executed a deadline deal that sent former Clippers big man Ivica Zubac to Indiana, but it appears that move is going to be helping the Pacers more next season than in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Pacers have lost six games in a row and are in full tank mode at this point in the season. They have several players on their injury report on Wednesday, including Zubac (out), Pascal Siakam (questionable), Andrew Nembhard (questionable), Obi Toppin (probable) and Aaron Nesmith (questionable).

Los Angeles has won back-to-back games with Leonard returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle issue, and they’re favored at home in this matchup. Indiana is one of the worst road teams in the NBA, going 5-24 this season while posting an offensive rating of 105.6 (the worst mark in the NBA).

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop picks and prediction for the sixth and final matchup in the NBA on Wednesday.

Pacers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pacers +12.5 (-115)

Clippers -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers: +455

Clippers: -625

Total

226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pacers vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 15-46

Clippers record: 29-31

Pacers vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Ivica Zubac – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

Pascal Siakam – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Obi Toppin – probable

Taelon Peter – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Jalen Slawson – questionable

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

John Collins – out

Pacers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Brook Lopez OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-121)

Brook Lopez is averaging just 3.0 rebounds per game this season, but he has a favorable matchup on Wednesday against an Indiana team that is 27th in the league in rebound percentage.

Recently, the veteran big man has been better on the glass, averaging 6.2 boards per game in six appearances since the All-Star break. Lopez is going to start and play 20-plus minutes in this game, and the Pacers are allowing over 15 rebounds per game to opposing centers.

There aren’t a ton of props that I like in this matchup, but Lopez should be in the mix to pick up five boards on Wednesday. He’s been much more reliable as a starter when it comes to this market, averaging 4.7 rebounds per game compared to 2.2 when he comes off the bench.

Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Clippers have not been elite against the spread when favored at home this season, but I’m buying them against this Pacers team.

Indiana is down Ivica Zubac on Wednesday, and it could be without Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith as well (they are all listed as questionable). The Pacers have just one win this season when Siakam sits, and they are one of the worst road teams in the league.

Not only is Indiana dead last in the NBA in offensive rating on the road, but it has won just five of 29 road games while posting a net rating of -11.4.

As a road underdog, the Pacers are just 11-15 against the spread.

Indiana clearly wants to lose to retain its pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (top-four protected) while the Clippers could inch even closer to the No. 8 seed with a win. I’ll trust Los Angeles to win a third game in a row tonight.

Pick: Clippers -12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

