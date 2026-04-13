Nike Honors Bronny James With Heartfelt New Shoes

The Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Utah Jazz 131-107 on Sunday night. Not only did Lakers guard Bronny James provide 11 points and four assists off the bench, but he also received another high honor from Nike.

On Sunday evening, James quietly debuted a never-before-seen pair of sneakers on the court. After the game, Nike shared high-quality pictures of James' player-exclusive basketball shoe. The Nike LeBron IX Witness PER is inspired by his recovery and journey back to the court.

Nike LeBron IX Witness PER

Bronny James' Nike LeBron IX Witness PER. | @nikebasketball

Before his freshman season with the USC Trojans, James collapsed during a practice session at the Galen Center on July 24, 2023. He had suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. James was released from the hospital four days later and back on the court within five months.

While the major health scare was a setback that could have easily ended his college career before it ever got started, James eventually made his way to the NBA. Best of all, the bench player continues to prove he belongs in the rotation.

Design Details

Bronny James' Nike LeBron IX Witness PER. | @nikebasketball

The Nike LeBron IX Witness PER is an updated version of the shoe that Bronny has worn all season. Nike released his pink and black colorway earlier this year, which is still available online. However, this version features more premium materials and a heartfelt message.

The silhouette sports a tan upper with a digital pattern combined with textured materials. The Nike LeBron Witness line logo appears on the tongues, while two reverse Nike Swoosh logos pop off the lateral sides (one tan and the other metallic). Meanwhile, "Bronny" appears on the toebox with his signature logo popping off the heels in red.

Release Information

Bronny James wears the Nike LeBron IX Witness PER. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Currently, there is no release information for this inspirational colorway. However, athletes and fans can hold out hope that Nike eventually releases this shoe to the public. Of course, LeBron James remains the face of the signature Nike LeBron line. However, his son is now the torchbearer of the budget-friendly Nike LeBron Witness line.

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 features a ReactX midsole that offers full-length responsiveness for a plush ride. Meanwhile, the upper features a synthetic material for support and ventilation. Lastly, the outsole is made of a rubber compound that gives you optimal lateral support both indoors and outdoors.

The Lakers are a lock for the Western Conference Playoffs, so fans can expect more heat from Nike and the James family. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.