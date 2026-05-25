JuJu Watkins' Nike LeBron Shoes Drop This Week

The women's college basketball season was great this year, but it still didn't feel the same without USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins. The future WNBA star missed the entire season, recovering from an ACL injury. However, there were silver linings for Watkins. Not only did she use the time to recover and improve her game, but she also massively expanded her footprint in the footwear industry.

Watkins' Nike G.T. Cut 3 took over college and NBA courts this past winter. Plus, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wore his upcoming sneaker collaboration with Watkins. Below is a detailed look at the long-awaited Nike LeBron NXXT Gen By JuJu "Silver Lining" colorway.

Release Information

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen By JuJu "Silver Lining" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen By JuJu "Silver Lining" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

If these sneakers sell out, Nike and James will have Watkins to thank. The Nike LeBron 23 fell flat this season, with most colorways discounted online. Only Watkins' star power can save this otherwise high-performing hoop shoe.

Design Details

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen By JuJu "Silver Lining" colorway. | Nike

Watkins' "Silver Lining" colorway sports a monochromatic Metallic Silver design. However, Light Crimson and Chalk detailing provide a complementary contrast with subtle nods to her Trojans team colors.

According to the product description, her artistry continues off the court. The "By JuJu" embroidered doodle with a red rose appears inside the tongues. The premium jeweled Swoosh logo is a nod to Watkins being the queen of the next generation of hoopers.

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen By JuJu "Silver Lining" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen is not part of the signature LeBron line, but it still features solid performance technology at a lower price. Tech specs include a full-length React midsole with dual forefoot Air Zoom units.

Meanwhile, the midfoot shank provides stability for sudden movements. The durable, flexible TPU material provides cushioning at the heel and containment in the forefoot. Lastly, the translucent rubber outsole provides the foundation of the silhouette.

Nike x JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins' quote for Nike. | Nike

In October 2024, Watkins signed a historic sneaker deal with Nike. The NIL deal made was one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball history. The Sierra Canyon legend turned USC star has worn a wide variety of Nike shoes, including Kobes, LeBrons, and G.T. Cuts.

Like every basketball fan, we cannot wait to see Watkins healthy and on the court next season. In the meantime, we can enjoy watching her dominate the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.