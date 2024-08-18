Sabrina Ionescu Goes Off in Nike Sabrina 2 "Mirrored" Sneakers
The WNBA regular season is back in action after the Olympics break, and Sabrina Ionescu has not missed a beat. Last night, Ionescu led the New York Liberty to a 79-67 win over the Las Vegas Aces.
Ionescu poured in 23 points in the WNBA Finals rematch and shined with the help of her latest Nike sneakers. Ionescu wore the Nike Sabrina 2 in the newly-released "Mirrored" colorway.
Ionescu's second signature sneaker built on the unprecedented success of her first hoop shoe by offering a sharp design with solid performance technology. Even better, all of the colorways released so far have been met with critical acclaim from the sneaker community.
The Nike Sabrina 2 "Mirrored" was released on August 15, 2024. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The "Mirrored" colorway sports a Black upper contrasted by Smoke Grey overlays. Meanwhile, the Metallic Silver Swoosh logos and Opti Yellow insoles provide the finishing touches to the reflective kicks.
According to Nike's product description, "Sabrina serves as an inspiration to hoopers everywhere who strive to climb to the top of the basketball world. With hard work and dedication, anything can be achieved. A mirror-like Swoosh design lets you peer into your on-court persona. After all, you can’t be what you can’t see."
The performance technology in the "Mirrored" colorway is the same as every other installment of the Nike Sabrina 2. A forefoot Air Zoom unit gives a responsive pop and speed.
Meanwhile, the midsole has two types of Cushloan foam: a newer version for a plush feel that is encapsulated by a firmer Cushlon foam wrapped around it to provide stability.
Lastly, the dynamic internal midfoot containment system and a modified herringbone outsole pattern work in unison to keep the foot secure at all times on the court.
We are entering the final stretch of the WNBA regular season and fans can expect a lot more heat on the feet of their favorite players. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
