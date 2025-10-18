Trae Young Debuts the Air Jordan 40 "Chicago" Before Its Release Date
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is gearing up for his second season with Jordan Brand. Young's signature sneaker line with adidas came to an end last September, and he quickly signed with Jordan Brand in November.
Since then, Jumpman has tapped the polarizing point guard to appear in marketing campaigns and debut unreleased shoes. Last night was another example of the partnership as Young debuted the highly anticipated Air Jordan 40 "Chicago" colorway in an NBA preseason game against the Houston Rockets.
Since Michael Jordan is no longer playing, he tasks today's current stars with carrying his iconic signature sneaker line. So far, the Air Jordan 40 has been well-received by athletes and fans - proving the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan line.
The Air Jordan 40 "Chicago" is scheduled to be released on Saturday, November 1. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and select retailers.
While we wait for more details, we can see the "Chicago" colorway features a Sail upper complemented by Varsity Red and Black detailing. Nods to the original model include a Swoosh logo on the sides (unlike other iterations of the Air Jordan 40) and the "Nike Air" branding on the tongues.
In addition to looking incredible on and off the court, the Air Jordan 40 features the best performance technology the company has to offer.
For the first time ever, a full-length Zoom Strobel unit sits on top of full-length ZoomX foam for responsive, explosive cushioning. Meanwhile, internal straps help provide optimal containment.
Sturdy canvas mixes with a leather toe and gum rubber outsole to give you a distinct look. Lastly, a 40-degree herringbone traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.
Athletes and fans eager to get their hands on a pair of the Air Jordan 40 can currently choose between two colorways for $205 at Nike.com. Fans can expect the "Chicago" colorway to be a limited-edition release given its added attention and hype.
Meanwhile, NBA fans can expect Young to continue destroying defenders in new colorways of the Air Jordan 40 as the season goes on. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.